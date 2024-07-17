ThreatHunter.ai Announces Participation in DEFCON 32 & VETCON with Annual Whiskey Tasting Event

Join us for a unique experience and contribute to a meaningful cause!

BREA, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, the leading provider of Threat Hunting as a Service, XDR & MDR (MxDR) SOC Services, is thrilled to announce our participation in DEFCON 32 and VETCON in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year, we're bringing back our highly anticipated annual Whiskey Tasting event, hosted by our CEO, James McMurry (@whiskeyhacker).

The event will take place during DEFCON 32, and entrance is free. However, attendees must possess the one-of-a-kind @whiskeyhacker coin for 2024 to gain access. The coin is a coveted item, and only the 2024 edition will be accepted for entry.

Event Details:

Whiskey Tasting: Experience a selection of exquisite whiskies, curated by James McMurry , a renowned whisk(e)y aficionado and honorary Chief Petty Officer (USCG)

Obtain the 2024 @whiskeyhacker coin to gain entry. Details on how to acquire the coin will be revealed through our social media channels.

Obtain the 2024 @whiskeyhacker coin to gain entry. Details on how to acquire the coin will be revealed through our social media channels. Book Donation: Each attendee must bring a single book for donation. These books will be collected and donated to veterans who reside long-term at the VA Hospital in Long Beach, CA. The books will be distributed personally by our CEO, James McMurry , later in August.

"As a veteran and honorary Chief Petty Officer, I understand the importance of giving back to our fellow service members," said James McMurry, CEO and Founder of ThreatHunter.ai. "DEFCON and VETCON are not just about networking and learning; they're also about supporting others. The annual whiskey tasting event is a great way to connect with fellow Cybersecurity people, while also supporting veterans who have given so much for our country. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at the whiskey tasting and making a significant contribution to our long-term care hospital-bound veterans who love to read."

Call to Action: Stay tuned to our social media channels for details on how to get the 2024 @whiskeyhacker coin. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy fine whiskey, engage with cybersecurity professionals, and support a worthy cause.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai operates a 24x7x365 unique service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure, backed by ThreatHunter.ai's AI/ML platform and the team of Expert Human Threat Hunters. For 17 years, ThreatHunter.ai's team of Threat Hunters have stopped thousands of threats and assisted organizations in protecting themselves around the clock. ThreatHunter.ai focuses on the best combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation to scout for threats, assist with incident response activities, and protect hundreds of customers around the clock. ThreatHunter.ai is proud to be a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, dedicated to supporting our nation's cybersecurity needs.

It's ThreatHunter.ai. Obviously, We Protect Your Brand.

