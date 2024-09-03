ThreatHunter.ai Introduces ThreatAssessment.ai: A No-Cost Tool for Real-World Cybersecurity Proof of Concept

BREA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatHunter.ai, a leader in cybersecurity threat detection and mitigation, is launching ThreatAssessment.ai, a free tool designed to give organizations a clear and precise look at their network traffic and firewall security. This tool provides a straightforward proof of concept, enabling businesses to validate their cybersecurity defenses using real data.

ThreatAssessment.ai is designed to analyze logs from your network traffic and firewall configurations with pinpoint accuracy. Organizations can securely upload their logs through an encrypted connection to our system. Whether you have an existing syslog server or not, you can use ThreatAssessment.ai. If your organization doesn't have a syslog server, ThreatHunter.ai provides a simple solution by allowing you to forward your logs directly to our LogLlama Syslog in the cloud, where they will be processed and analyzed.

Within 24 hours of uploading your logs, ThreatAssessment.ai will deliver actionable insights, including:

Threat Detection: Identifies potential threats in your network that require immediate attention.

Identifies potential threats in your network that require immediate attention. Firewall Traffic Analysis: Provides a detailed breakdown of blocked and unblocked connections, highlighting potential misconfigurations and overlooked threats.

Provides a detailed breakdown of blocked and unblocked connections, highlighting potential misconfigurations and overlooked threats. Internal Activity Monitoring: Detects unusual internal machine behavior that could indicate underlying security issues.

In cybersecurity, precision is critical. ThreatAssessment.ai offers a direct assessment of your network's security posture, exposing vulnerabilities that demand attention. This tool is offered at no cost because we believe every business should have access to the resources needed to secure their operations effectively.

"Our goal with ThreatAssessment.ai is to give companies a clear and unfiltered view of their cybersecurity status," said James McMurry, CEO of ThreatHunter.ai. "This tool delivers the information you need to take decisive action. And for those who sign up for our First Eyes with Mitigation service after trying ThreatAssessment.ai, we're offering up to 10% off the first year of services and a chance to win one of two FlipperZero's."

To get started, visit www.threatassesment.ai. Securely upload your logs—if you don't have a syslog server, we'll provide the necessary IP/PORT for forwarding through our LogLlama Syslog in the cloud. You'll receive a detailed report within 24 hours, outlining:

Detected Threats: Any immediate threats identified from your log data. Firewall Traffic Insights: A thorough analysis of blocked and unblocked connections with recommendations for improvement. Actionable Steps: Clear guidance on how to strengthen your security based on the findings.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

Don't miss the opportunity to safeguard your organization with the unparalleled cybersecurity protection offered by ThreatHunter.ai. Visit our website at www.threathunter.ai to explore our unique approach, learn more about our cutting-edge solutions, and discover how we can empower your business to stay ahead of cyber threats. To speak with our experts or schedule a personalized demo, reach out to our sales team at [email protected] or call 714.515.4011. Take action today and ensure the security and resilience of your digital infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Lydia Coulter

714-515-4011

[email protected]

SOURCE ThreatHunter.ai