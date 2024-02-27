ThreatHunter.ai Unveils Special Offer for Carbon Black MDR Customers Seeking Swift and Secure Migration

BREA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that underscores its position as a leader and pioneer in the cybersecurity space, ThreatHunter.ai, renowned for its Dynamic Threat Hunting service, has today announced a comprehensive offering targeted at Carbon Black MDR customers. This initiative comes in the wake of potential shutdowns and uncertainties surrounding Carbon Black offerings, providing a lifeline for organizations seeking to migrate to a robust and reliable cybersecurity service.

ThreatHunter.ai combines expert human threat hunters with the power of ARGOS, its proprietary AI/ML platform, to deliver a unique service known as Threat Detection and Remediation. In response to the immediate needs of Carbon Black MDR customers, ThreatHunter.ai is offering free onboarding, deployment, integration, and 60 days of service at no cost for those who initiate their migration process before March 30th, 2024.

Eric Cowperthwaite, COO of ThreatHunter.ai, stated, "With Carbon Black MDR potentially being shut down, and the uncertainty across the Carbon Black offerings, we felt it was our duty to help those organizations immediately. Our goal is to ensure a seamless transition and continued protection against cyber threats."

Ethan Coulter, CTO of ThreatHunter.ai, highlighted the ease of migration, "The transition is seamless, aided by our innovative LogWarden and LogLlama systems. We've spent 17 years perfecting our platform to offer immediate threat remediation and ensure firms stay ahead of cyber threats."

Evan Tremper, VP of Sales at ThreatHunter.ai, shared a message of understanding and support, "We recognize the challenges and stress that come with the unexpected closure of a service like Carbon Black MDR. Our aim is to provide more than a simple migration option; we're here to offer a guiding hand, ensuring your transition is not just about finding a new service, but about securing a brighter, more secure future with a partner who is truly invested in your success."

This special offering from ThreatHunter.ai not only addresses the urgent migration needs of Carbon Black MDR customers but also reinforces the company's commitment to providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.

About ThreatHunter.ai

ThreatHunter.ai is at the forefront of cybersecurity, specializing in real-time detection, analysis, and mitigation of cyber threats. Powered by the innovative ARGOS platform, our approach combines advanced AI and ML technologies with the expertise of the industry's most skilled professionals. We are dedicated to defending the digital infrastructure against the complex landscape of cyber threats, ensuring peace of mind for businesses and governments worldwide.

ThreatHunter.ai, a 100% Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, is a leading provider of AI-driven threat hunting solutions. Its advanced machine learning algorithms and expert analysis help organizations detect, identify, and respond to cyber threats. Its solutions are designed to supplement existing security resources and provide a fresh perspective on how to address today's complex cyber threats.

