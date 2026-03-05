ThreatLocker launches Zero Trust network and cloud access to stop credential-based cyberattacks

The ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform now delivers the industry's most comprehensive suite of Zero Trust solutions, protecting endpoints, networks, and the cloud

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatLocker®, the global leader in Zero Trust cybersecurity, announced today the addition of Zero Trust network and cloud access solutions that enforce device-based verification to restrict unauthorized access to cloud services and networks. Access is denied by default unless the connection originates from an approved device brokered through the ThreatLocker platform.

"Our transformative solution gives organizations confidence that their systems are secure even if a credential is stolen," said ThreatLocker CEO and Co-Founder Danny Jenkins. "Access now requires three things: valid credentials, an approved device, and connection through a secure, ThreatLocker-managed broker. If one step is missing, access is denied, drastically reducing the impact of phishing attacks."

Credential theft has become one of the most common causes of data breaches, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) alone no longer stops these attacks. Users are routinely prompted to enter MFA codes on realistic phishing websites, allowing attackers to log into employee accounts and access company data or internal systems.

By extending Zero Trust enforcement to cloud services and company networks, ThreatLocker ensures that devices are validated through a secure broker before connecting to platforms such as Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Asana, Google Workspace, and GitHub. Even if a user is successfully phished, attackers cannot access resources unless they have possession of the user's trusted device.

User training has traditionally served as the primary preventative defense against phishing and credential theft, but it is no longer enough. The increasing volume and effectiveness of attacks powered by artificial intelligence (AI) mean even well-trained employees can be deceived. Zero Trust network and cloud access reduces the inherent risks stemming from human error.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

Providing employees with secure access to cloud systems and networks through validated computers and cell phones.

Supporting straightforward deployment, with implementations possible in as little as thirty minutes.

Giving security administrators granular control over new endpoint access to company resources.

Enabling secure connections to remote desktops without the need for open ports.

Reducing alert fatigue by stopping breaches before they happen, lessening dependence on endpoint detection that is triggered once an infiltration has already occurred.

Allowing security teams to enforce group policies that block access to malicious or inappropriate websites.

Offering support for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), enabling secure, compliant network connectivity.

A UNIFIED ZERO TRUST PLATFORM

With secure network and cloud access added to the ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform, organizations can implement Zero Trust controls across applications, endpoints, networks, storage, and SaaS within a fully integrated and easy to deploy solution.

"Zero Trust network and cloud access completes the vision of a unified Zero Trust Platform. ThreatLocker secures an organization's entire digital footprint with a single tool, easing the burden on security teams and significantly reducing alert fatigue," ThreatLocker COO and Co-Founder Sami Jenkins said.

Beyond Zero Trust network and cloud access, ThreatLocker provides a comprehensive deny-by-default cybersecurity platform controlling software execution, containing applications, securing data, reducing admin abuse, closing patch gaps, supporting compliance, and delivering real-time threat prevention with monitored detection and response (MDR).

Zero Trust is often described as a framework built on the principle of "never trust, always verify." In practice, that means enforcing deny-by-default and just-in-time access to continuously validate identity, device, and network conditions before granting access. With Zero Trust controls now spanning cloud, network, and endpoint environments, the ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform helps neutralize credential theft while enforcing Zero Trust principles across the entire enterprise.



About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company's Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across business environments. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

Media Contact: [email protected], 321-515-3813

SOURCE ThreatLocker, Inc.