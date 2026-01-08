ThreatModeler Acquires IriusRisk to Build Seamless Security For Enterprises In the AI Coding Era

Creates an unmatched proprietary threat-model dataset that accelerates how enterprises identify and mitigate application risk

Fortifies the software development lifecycle for both security architects and developers by combining the two market leaders

Enables secure AI and cloud adoption at scale, delivering 10x productivity gains and 50% cost reductions through scalable threat modeling

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler, the innovation leader in AI-driven threat modeling, today announced it has acquired IriusRisk, bringing together the top two enterprise threat modeling platforms to expand global scale, accelerate innovation, and deliver greater customer value in a surging $30 billion application security market.

The acquisition positions ThreatModeler as the global leader in threat modeling, trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across the financial services, pharmaceutical, technology, and critical industrial manufacturing industries in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Customers report strong ROI from ThreatModeler's platform, citing up to 10x productivity gains and 50% cost savings in the first year.

"With the addition of IriusRisk, we're building the global leader in the threat modeling market to meet rapidly expanding demand," said Matt Jones, CEO of ThreatModeler. "Together, we deliver customers greater innovation, expanded support, and more scalable solutions that make secure-by-design a sustainable, continuous practice at enterprise scale."

The demand for a scalable threat modeling solution has never been higher as companies across every industry and segment look to scale their cybersecurity practices and teams. With hundreds of customers, the largest professional threat modeling communities, and tens of thousands of threat models built, the combined organization is uniquely positioned to democratize secure by design practices, enabling enterprises to virtually scale their internal security and development teams while protecting all critical applications and infrastructure.

"This milestone accelerates our vision to protect customers with an AI-native platform powered by the industry's largest proprietary dataset. By combining our teams and technology, we're enabling faster innovation, deeper intelligence, and a security partner built to scale with our customers," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ThreatModeler.

"This is an exciting leap forward for the industry, as both our companies share a passion for helping enterprises start left with their secure by design approach," added Stephen de Vries, CEO of IriusRisk. "By joining forces, we are better positioned to deliver on that shared mission."

Together, ThreatModeler and IriusRisk bring complementary strengths that redefine how threat modeling is practiced at enterprise scale. ThreatModeler's AI-driven platform enables security architects to operate with speed, consistency, and impact across complex environments, while IriusRisk's deep engagement with development and architecture teams has driven broad adoption and the industry's most active threat modeling community. The combined platform expands access to critical expertise, embeds threat modeling across the software lifecycle, and delivers intelligent automation that has already helped customers build threat models twice as fast and scale adoption by more than tenfold.

"Cybersecurity is a nonstop arms race, now accelerated by AI. Threat modeling is essential for teams that want to proactively protect enterprise systems and applications," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus Growth Partners. "This acquisition unites leading threat-modeling expertise and creates the industry's largest dataset, giving enterprises a decisive advantage in the AI era."

The combined company is majority owned by Invictus Growth Partners, with Paladin Capital Group, the longstanding investor in IriusRisk, remaining a shareholder.

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler revolutionizes application and cloud security by making threat modeling a sustainable, high-velocity, and continuous practice. Designed to support the modern enterprise, their intelligent platform enables teams to proactively identify risks, mitigate threats, ensure compliance, and embed secure-by-design principles across apps, infrastructure, and code—with unprecedented speed, precision, and scale. Visit us at threatmodeler.com.

About IriusRisk

IriusRisk is a leading provider of threat modeling solutions, offering an AI-enhanced platform that enables organizations to build security into their software development lifecycle from the earliest stages. The platform combines automated threat detection, compliance monitoring, and collaborative security design to help enterprises deliver secure products faster. Visit us at www.iriusrisk.com.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a middle-market growth equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, investing in bootstrapped and capital-efficient cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is deploying more than $600 million from recently closed funds and provides portfolio companies exclusive access to DIANE, its AI-driven value-creation platform, which has delivered a significant increase in direct sales conversion and can provide access to thousands of warm customer introductions. Invictus makes majority investments with $30 million to $100+ million equity checks. Visit us at invictusgrowth.com.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin's core strength is identifying, supporting, and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers. Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology, and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 80 companies since 2008 and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs, and governments for over two decades. For more on Paladin Capital Group, follow us on Twitter at @Paladincap and on LinkedIn or visit us at www.paladincapgroup.com.

