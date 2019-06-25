ThreatModeler Announces Integrated Compensating Controls Technology which Greatly Improves Organization's Ability to Quickly Identify the Right Mitigation Strategy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler™, provider of the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform, announced today that the US Patent Office has awarded the company another patent for its ground-breaking technology. The latest patent, titled "Threat Modeling Systems and Related Methods Including Compensating Controls (U.S. Patent No. 10,225,439)," covers the technology and drag-and-drop interface enabling users to dynamically test the strength of their security controls.

"This technology has been in high demand for organizations that are serious about enterprise-wide cyber security," said Archie Agarwal, CEO and founder of ThreatModeler. "Now, with the click of a mouse, security teams and executives can objectively evaluate the effectiveness of their existing or planned security devices and policies against new and emerging threats before investing limited capital resources."

Users may choose from ThreatModeler's library of pre-defined controls, or easily create their own ones. Once a control is placed on the architectural diagramming canvas, ThreatModeler's Intelligent Threat Engine analyzes the control's effectiveness to mitigate threats and adjusts the threat model outputs accordingly.

"Organizations spend significant resources on automated security," continued Agarwal. "These tools work well to stop known threats, but the threat landscape is constantly evolving, and creates enormous unknowns. This is why ThreatModeler's compensating control technology is in such high demand."

ThreatModeler is the only provider that enables users to build custom controls for use in a threat modeling platform. This is the company's second technology announcement in the past two months and follows their Threat Model Chaining offering which provides users with a more complete picture of their overall attack surface. "This just the latest example of our customer-facing approach to offer a threat modeling platform that dynamically adjusts to meet users' needs," added Agarwal.

For more information about the ThreatModeler platform, please visit www.threatmodeler.com.

About ThreatModeler:

Security Starts with ThreatModeler™ - the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform. ThreatModeler™ is an innovative enterprise threat modeling platform that helps organizations fully integrate security into their SDLC and reduce their overall risk posture. Their unique methodology automatically and seamlessly integrates security within existing agile and DevOps workflows. By identifying and mitigating potential security threats early in the SDLC – prior to implementing SAST and DAST – ThreatModeler™ simplifies efforts associated with developing secure applications. ThreatModeler™ then empowers enterprise IT organizations to map their unique secure requirements and policies directly into their enterprise cyber ecosystem, providing real-time situational awareness about their current threat portfolio and risk conditions.

