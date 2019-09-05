ThreatModeler Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Promark

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler™ , provider of the industry's #1 automated threat modeling platform, announced today it has signed a distribution agreement with Promark , a premier, U.S.-focused value added distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc., the global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. Under the new agreement, Promark will distribute ThreatModeler's core products for the cloud to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S.

"Promark's expertise combined with its industry connections will help ThreatModeler better meet partners' needs and expand our reach," says Archie Agarwal, ThreatModeler's founder and CEO.

Promark will help ThreatModeler by adding many additional resellers. "We're very pleased to play a role within ThreatModeler's strategy, and we look forward to a long, successful partnership," says Jeffrey Brown, President/GM, Promark.

More about ThreatModeler at www.threatmodeler.com and on Twitter (@ThreatModeler) .

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VAD) in the U.S. Promark's core focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding customer needs. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com .

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro is the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world's most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com .

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler™ is an innovative enterprise threat modeling platform that helps organizations fully integrate security into their SDLC and reduce risk posture. Our unique methodology automatically integrates security within existing agile and DevOps workflows. By identifying and mitigating potential security threats prior to implementing SAST and DAST, ThreatModeler™ simplifies efforts associated with developing secure applications. ThreatModeler™ empowers enterprise IT organizations to map their unique secure requirements and policies directly into their enterprise cyber ecosystem – providing real-time situational awareness about their current threat portfolio and risk conditions. For more information, visit www.threatmodeler.com .

Press Contacts:

Francesco Onorato

IDPR for ThreatModeler

+1 949.777.2481

221174@email4pr.com

Dennis Sebayan

ThreatModeler

+1 201.632.3634

221174@email4pr.com

Kelley Berg

Promark Technology

240.280.8030 x31039

221174@email4pr.com

SOURCE ThreatModeler

Related Links

http://www.threatmodeler.com

