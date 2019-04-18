ThreatModeler Improves Platform Training with Launch of ThreatModeler Academy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler Software Inc., provider of the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform, announced today the launch of ThreatModeler Academy, an interactive e-learning reserved for ThreatModeler users. The company created the Academy to address customer requests for long-form videos and interactive teaching tools to train their developers how to threat model with ThreatModeler. The training is intended as a dynamic and ongoing learning tool providing participants with a solid understanding of the platform and tools for proactively preventing and mitigating threats.

ThreatModeler Academy Promo Video

"We're the leading threat modeling firm due to the prowess of our technology and our customer-centric approach," said Archie Agarwal, CEO and founder of ThreatModeler. "Our Academy is in direct response to our customers who desired a flexible and video-based training program that they could complete on their own time. It's a perfect complement to our existing training. The Academy offers detailed videos and modules that allow our clients to train a variety of staff flexibly and efficiently."

ThreatModeler Academy solves most of the challenges facing organizations that need flexible online training tools for building and maintaining threat models. The Academy's in-depth interviews teach users how to create a variety of threat models, including those specifically intended for cloud environments like AWS and Azure. Early customer feedback is very positive, and the user community is excited to utilize the training videos to deepen their usage of the ThreatModeler platform.

New videos will launch in early May on ThreatModeler Academy for the company's new version "ThreatModeler 5.1." For more information about the ThreatModeler Academy, visit www.threatmodeler.com.

About ThreatModeler:

Security Starts with ThreatModeler™ - the industry's #1 Automated Threat Modeling Platform. ThreatModeler™ is an innovative enterprise threat modeling platform that helps organizations fully integrate security into their SDLC and reduce their overall risk posture. Our unique methodology automatically and seamlessly integrates security within existing agile and DevOps workflows. By identifying and mitigating potential security threats early in the SDLC – prior to implementing SAST and DAST, ThreatModeler™ simplifies efforts associated with developing secure applications. ThreatModeler™ then empowers enterprise IT organizations to map their unique secure requirements and policies directly into their enterprise cyber ecosystem – providing real-time situational awareness about their current threat portfolio and risk conditions.

Media Contact:

Priscilla Estrada

ThreatModeler

212981@email4pr.com

+1-201.632.3634

Francesco Onorato

IDPR for ThreatModeler

212981@email4pr.com

+1 949.777.2481

SOURCE ThreatModeler

Related Links

https://threatmodeler.com

