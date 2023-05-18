ThreatModeler Launches ThreatNet Partner Program to Advance New Revenue Streams for Partners through DevSecOps

New program offers partners access to a comprehensive partner portal, trainings and certifications, sales and marketing support, and more

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatModeler© , a leader in threat modeling and securing cloud infrastructure from design to deployment, today announced the launch of its ThreatNet Partner Program, which is designed to help partners capitalize on the growing demand for the DevSecOps solutions their customers need to address evolving threats and mitigate risk effectively. This launch reinforces ThreatModeler's focus on building strong relationships with committed partners that are aligned with the company's proactive, secure-by-design approach to security.

The ThreatNet Partner Program fosters opportunities through resellers, distributors and OEM offerings, as well as through technology partners who can innovate, build and certify their own solutions that integrate with ThreatModeler's API-based solutions. Technology partners are also eligible to receive the TMI Badge, which showcases their partnership with ThreatModeler. The key solutions offered by the program are ThreatModeler, CloudModeler and IaC Assist, all of which enable users to meet their security requirements holistically and efficiently.

"We've seen great success with partners integrating our solutions into their portfolio, and this program only augments the benefits we bring to the ecosystem," said Erika Trenkle, Director of Strategic Alliances, ThreatModeler. "Our partner program rewards partners for their capabilities, growth and commitment, while also providing a competitive advantage with deal registration and predictable recurring revenue that results in sustainable customer satisfaction."

The program offers partners access to a range of benefits, including competitive deal registration, sales support, training and certification, industry insights and marketing support. ThreatModeler has also launched a partner portal that provides comprehensive product information, a content library of marketing collateral and sales tools to facilitate deal registrations.

"In this ever-evolving threat landscape, we are committed to providing opportunities for partners to build services around the ThreatModeler platform that fill gaps in their customers' development lifecycle and risk management initiatives," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO, ThreatModeler. "We look forward to growing a strong community of partners through resource-sharing and continued co-innovation."

According to a recent ThreatModeler report , more than 67% of IT leaders agree their team has found it difficult to keep their architectures resilient in the face of increased IT/OT architecture complexity and rising threats. In response, threat modeling has become an increasingly embedded best practice as enterprises seek more robust security and compliance tools for their cloud, legacy, and hybrid environments. Recent executive orders and legislation are further turning these best practices into mandates, particularly for organizations that work with the federal government or other regulated industries. As the industry's only automated threat modeling platform for the cloud, ThreatModeler is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the market and the mandates set forth by Executive Order 14028 , NIST's 8397 and the Quantum Security Preparedness Act .

With ThreatModeler, users can design, build and manage security from design to deployment by instantly visualizing attack surfaces to mitigate security flaws in their DevSecOps lifecycle and minimize threat drift. By enabling engineering to understand the full scope of their code, ThreatModeler's capabilities simultaneously minimize risk and ensure compliance with regulatory controls post-deployment.

Click here to learn more about the ThreatNet Partner Program, visit our website to learn more about ThreatModeler, or watch a demo .

About ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

ThreatModeler Software, Inc.'s suite of products empowers DevOps to measure their threat drift from code to cloud. With a fraction of the time and cost tied to other tools, users can design, build and validate threat drift from development to deployment. Teams can instantly visualize their attack surface, understand security requirements and prioritize steps to mitigate threats. CISOs can make critical security-driven business decisions to scale their infrastructure for growth.

Media Contact

Clayton Murtle

[email protected]

SOURCE ThreatModeler