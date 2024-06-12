ThreatQuotient is positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for Third Consecutive Year

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors. ThreatQuotient, with its comprehensive technology for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

ASHBURN, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has once again named ThreatQuotient as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2024.

Riya Tomar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, elaborates, "ThreatQuotient's Digital Threat Intelligence management platform is notable for its DataLinq Engine, advanced Threat Library, and integration with multiple threat data sources. It leverages machine learning algorithms for threat prioritization, providing actionable insights and context to security teams. Additionally, the platform automates and streamlines threat investigations through its API and integrates seamlessly with existing security infrastructure, enabling faster and more informed response decisions."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Quote by ThreatQuotient:

John Czupak, President and CEO, at ThreatQuotient, said: "We are delighted to be positioned as a strong leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for the third consecutive year. This recognizes our commitment to continuous product innovation and underlines that our platform is consistently helping customers improve security operations workflows and deliver immediate and significant value, accelerating threat detection, investigation, and response. ThreatQ was the first purpose-built data driven platform for security operations enabling teams to prioritize, automate, and collaborate threat intelligence, and we continue to pursue groundbreaking new capabilities that put our customers ahead of adversaries.

"In particular, the report recognizes our differentiated platform features such as our dynamic scoring, which allows customers to define how data is scored within the platform based on their configuration and risk profile. It also highlights our adaptive DataLinq engine, which imports, aggregates, curates and analyzes both external and internal data, empowering customers to detect and respond to threats faster and more efficiently."

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient's industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation (SOAR) capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

