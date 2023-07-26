thredUP Releases Second Annual Impact Report

News provided by

thredUP

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Report outlines company's business and brand-aligned environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and highlights progress in 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP, LTSE: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories, today released its second annual Impact Report. Through transparent reporting and disclosures, the report provides a comprehensive view of thredUP's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile, outlining the company's business and brand-aligned ESG strategy and detailing the progress the company made across ESG initiatives in 2022.

Continue Reading
thredUP 2022 Impact Report
thredUP 2022 Impact Report

"As we further our mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first, our commitment to our people, our communities, and the planet are the driving force behind everything we do," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "Our second annual Impact Report details the progress we've made as we continue to build a purpose-led and sustainability-minded company that our stakeholders can be proud of. While we work to create a more circular fashion future, we are committed to pushing ourselves to improve our business practices and expand our impact in the future."

thredUP's 2022 Impact Report includes activities undertaken during the reporting period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The company's ESG strategy focuses on 12 key areas where they can have the most impact as identified through a materiality assessment. Highlights from 2022 include:

  • Dual-listed on the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE), affirming our strategic alignment with long-term shareholders.
  • Listed 7.8 million items through thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) and closed 2022 with 42 brand clients, including Tommy Hilfiger, Athleta, and Torrid – the first plus-sized brand.
  • Donated $61,000 on behalf of the Future Fund, thredUP's employee-led social impact organization.
  • Sold 1.5 million items through our Rescues program, diverting over half a million pounds of clothing from third-party aftermarket channels.
  • Partnered with The Azek Company to transform 100 percent of our returned Clean Out bags into long-lasting, low maintenance outdoor living products.
  • Seventy-two percent of our workforce identified as a minority, with 66 percent identifying as female, and 58 percent identifying as Black or Latinx.
  • Pledged $298,000 to the Oakland Roots, a professional men's soccer team dedicated to bettering the Oakland community.
  • Thirty-eight percent of leaders at our distribution centers were promoted from within the organization due to thredUP's investment in the Employee Navigation program.
  • Fifty percent of our Board of Directors identified as female, while 20 percent identified as a racial minority.

The report has been guided by leading sustainability reporting frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. thredUP is committed to releasing an annual Impact Report to provide transparency into its business operations and hold itself accountable to continually measure and advance its progress.

About thredUP
thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 172 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

SOURCE thredUP

Also from this source

thredUP Dual Lists on Long-Term Stock Exchange, Bolstering ESG Commitment

thredUP's 11th Annual Resale Report Reveals Consumers Continue to Embrace Secondhand Amid Economic Uncertainty

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.