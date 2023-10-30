Three- story, 17-unit apartment building will be on the rise in the heart of South L.A

News provided by

HML Investments

30 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Vermont-Slauson Pocket

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vibrant neighborhood known as the Vermont-Slauson pocket in South Los Angeles, a new low-income residential development will be built to accommodate 16 families or individuals that qualify for the different low income programs the Los Angeles County/City has available.

The project, one of many led by local investor and developer, Yanni Raz, also known as "The King of Hard Money", just got the green light from Los Angeles officials in August 2023.  The plans for the little more than 5,000 sq ft lot, located at 6406 S. Hoover St, call for a three-story 16 units apartment building, 100% affordable housing.

The Vermont-Slauson neighborhood is close to the Interstate 110 Freeway, making it an accessible area to commute to and from.

Currently about 27,000 people live in the roughly two square miles that make up the Vermont-Slauson area, most of them are young.  The population is composed in the majority by Latinos, seconded by African Americans.

This new project headed by Yanni Raz will be ready by the first quarter of 2025.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

Media Inquiries:
Mirthala Salinas
[email protected]
818-434-1333

SOURCE HML Investments

Also from this source

"The King of Hard Money" is now building in South Los Angeles

"The King of Hard Money" is now building in South Los Angeles

The soil has already been tested, the outline, the permits and the overall clearance has been done to build a three-story building apartment in a...
Yanni Raz, "The King of Hard Money" arrives to Chatsworth, CA

Yanni Raz, "The King of Hard Money" arrives to Chatsworth, CA

With permits approved, Yanni Raz is ready to start demolishing two houses in Chatsworth, CA to make room for a multi-unit building. Construction is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.