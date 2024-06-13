Three Airlines Expand Taipei Direct Flights; Taiwan Tourism Administration Leads U.S. Delegation for Travel Promotion

SEATTLE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in June 2024, three major airlines will launch routes to Seattle, resulting in approximately 46 direct flights per week from Seattle to Taiwan. Delta Airlines will commence operations on the new route on June 7, with China Airlines following suit on June 14. On August 16, STARLUX Airlines will also begin flying between Seattle and Taipei. This expanded network will provide American travelers with more convenient, accessible, and efficient options to visit Taiwan, and more seamless connectivity to other nearby Asian destinations.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), in collaboration with local governments, travel agencies, airlines, and performance groups, organized a Taiwan Tourism Promotion Conference in Seattle on June 3 to promote these new routes and increase flights on major airlines. The event attracted 35 Seattle-area travel industry representatives, leading to enthusiastic business discussions.

During the business event, The TTA revealed a new logo and slogan, "TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder." Distinguished guests, including Tammy Canavan, CEO of Seattle Tourism, and Brian Surratt, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners, attended the event, which included vibrant activities and immersive Taiwan experiences that captivated numerous attendees. Guests of the event expressed their excitement about Taiwan being showcased in Seattle and their eagerness to forge closer collaborations with Taiwanese partners.

Following the successful promotion in Seattle, the delegation will head to Los Angeles and San Francisco, holding Taiwan Tourism workshops on June 5 and 7, respectively. Highlighting the significance of the U.S. market, the Director-General of TTA, Joe Y. Chou will attend the Los Angeles event to encourage collaboration between Taiwanese and American tourism businesses. This initiative seeks to create partnership opportunities and inspire local agencies to develop and promote travel packages to Taiwan, catering to the interests of American travelers.

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

