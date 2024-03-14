Three Allspring Global Investments PMs named to Morningstar's 2024 Top Female Fund Managers List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three portfolio managers with Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a global asset management firm with $580 billion in assets under advisement*, are named in Morningstar's 2024 top female fund managers list. The three portfolio managers—Janet Rilling, senior portfolio manager and head of the Plus Fixed Income team; Alison Shimada, senior portfolio manager and head of the Total Emerging Markets team; and Margaret (Margie) Patel, senior portfolio manager and head of the Capital Allocation team—have an average of 39 years of investment industry experience and collectively oversee assets of $25 billion.**

Margaret (Margie) Patel Janet Rilling Alison Shimada

"We are honored to be recognized by Morningstar for our female investment talent in both fixed income and equities," said Kate Burke, Allspring's president. "Their storied careers have helped blaze a trail for many women in asset management."

Published to coincide with March's International Women's Day, Morningstar's list highlights 30 female lead portfolio managers based in the United States with High or Above Average People Pillar ratings*** from Morningstar analysts.

"Allspring's mission is to elevate investing to be worth more, and part of that is building investment teams with diverse experiences and varied perspectives on market opportunities," said Ann Miletti, chief diversity officer and head of Active Equity. "We are delighted to see Janet, Alison, and Margie on this esteemed list of female peers."

Visit Morningstar.com for additional information and to see the complete list of top female fund managers.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $580 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of December 31, 2023. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

**As of December 31, 2023.

