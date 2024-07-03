Three Ameris Bankers Named Among Top Hispanic Mortgage Originators

ATLANTA, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals named three Ameris Bank mortgage originators to the 2024 Top 250 Mortgage Originators List. The Association works as advisors and advocates to champion homeownership for the Hispanic community.

Ameris Mortgage President Robert Odom said, "We are proud of these bankers not only for their mortgage volume, but also for their professionalism and attention to customer care."

Armando SanMiguel, Ameris Bank Mortgage Originator – Nashville, TN Jesse Esqueda, Ameris Bank Mortgage Originator – Lawrenceville, GA Carlos Adorno, Ameris Bank Mortgage Originator – Lawrenceville, GA

Armando SanMiguel is ranked #1 in the Midwest and #2 nationally among all Latino mortgage originators. SanMiguel is based in the Nashville, TN area.

"I have a heart for the community and take great pride in serving the people of Tennessee," SanMiguel said. "Buying a home is a major life event, and I want to ensure that the loan process proceeds smoothly for each homebuyer."

Jesse Esqueda ranked #24 in the Southeast this year and is based in Lawrenceville, GA.

"I care about my clients and really listen to their needs, and I work to stay abreast of new mortgage products to offer the best solutions," Esqueda said.

Carlos Adorno was ranked #41 in the Southeast and is also based in Lawrenceville, GA. Adorno ranked #166 nationally, as well.

"I get the most satisfaction seeing a first-time homebuyer get their keys at closing," Adorno said. "My relationships with real estate agents are based on trust and honesty, and we work together as partners for homebuyers."

Ameris Mortgage has a dedicated team of mortgage bankers offering a range of loans and special programs to advance homeownership across eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Find a mortgage banker here.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bank, a subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), is a state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris manages $25.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris at www.amerisbank.com.

