Three Anchin Leaders Named to Crain's New York Business' List of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting for 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin") is proud to recognize Lami Ajibesin, Tara Burek and Deborah de Vries for each being awarded a place on Crain's Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting list for 2021. For the fourth year in a row, the firm has had multiple professionals named to this annual list. "These three leaders are some of the most talented minds in the industry, and they provide unparalleled client service. Internally, they also work to be changemakers within the firm to help move Anchin forward, Lami, Tara, and Deb all work hard to mentor the next generation and enhance Anchin's inclusive culture," said Managing Partner Russell B, Shinsky.

Olamide ("Lami") Ajibesin, CPA, MBA, is the Managing Director and Practice Leader of Anchin's Transaction Advisory Services. Known for her passion for deal making, Lami's transaction size experience ranges from small transactions to those exceeding $1B. She has executed over 150 deals and advised on more than $10 billion worth of private equity, strategic investments, and secondary transactions. Outside of work, Lami is a member of the Board of Trustees at the Brooklyn Hospital Center and is also a board member of Equity Alliance, which promotes diversity in financial services. Additionally, she has a significant presence as a thought leader and has been featured on many major media outlets discussing topics such as IPOs, M&A, financial due diligence, and private equity investments.

Tara Burek, CPA, is a Tax Partner and member of the Anchin's Private Client Group. Tara has more than 15 years of experience with tax planning and compliance for high-net worth families, and she provides a wide array of consulting services, including implementing effective tax strategies which are tailored to a family's financial goals. Internally, she is a key voice on Anchin's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee. As one of the youngest female Partners at Anchin, she continually leads the way for her peers and the next generation of notable women. Additionally, she is part of a land preservation society in her community, and she and her family enjoy fostering dogs in need from across New York City's five boroughs.

Deborah L. de Vries, CPA, CGMA, is an Accounting and Audit partner and a member of Anchin's Law Firms Group, as well as Practice Leader of the Compensation & Benefits Group. She focuses on providing a range of accounting and advisory services to her clients and has been instrumental in guiding her clients throughout the pandemic. As COVID rapidly transformed the workplace, Deborah adeptly provided her clients with the resources to navigate the resulting challenges and uncertainty. In addition to her client responsibilities, Deborah contributes to the career development of the firm's professional staff at all levels by being a mentor to many and is instrumental in the firm's training programing. During her time off, Deborah and her daughter enjoy working on environmental preservation projects such as rehabilitating butterfly gardens at her local state park.

Anchin is committed to creating an inclusive environment in which all individuals feel respected and are treated fairly, and where different viewpoints, opinions, thoughts, and ideas are encouraged and embraced. This continued recognition by Crain's underscores our commitment to the development of women leaders at the firm and how investing in them and the next generation contribute to the firm's growth.

About Anchin:

Anchin is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, focuses on the financial goals of privately held companies, investment funds and high net worth individuals and families, providing a wide range of financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

For further information contact:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

Related Links

http://www.anchin.com

