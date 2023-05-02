Three Arizona Students Receive Top in the Country Results in Cambridge Exams; 40 Students Receive Additional Honors

PHOENIX, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-three students from Arizona have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, acknowledging their outstanding examination performance. These awards, including Top in the Country and Scholar Awards, celebrate students' exemplary achievement in the Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Level) college-level assessments and Pre-Advanced (IGCSE) exams in June 2022, which are internationally benchmarked and taken by students in over 160 countries around the world.

Students across the state from districts including Kingman USD, Dysart USD, and Santa Cruz Valley USD, received honors this year for their performance in International AS Level and IGCSE exams. Cambridge is excited to honor three Arizona students who earned Top in the Country Awards for achieving the highest standard mark in the United States in subjects including First Language English, Mathematics, and History. Arizona had three of the 55 students in the US who received an award for Top in the Country.

In addition to demonstrating their hard work, knowledge, and skills, these exam results are important to Arizona students and families because they provide excellent opportunities for college credit, recognition, and scholarships. Arizona students can earn the Grand Canyon Diploma, equivalent to a high school diploma, with qualifying grades on Cambridge exams. This enables students to move on when ready – providing an admission ticket to Arizona's public colleges including Arizona State University (ASU) and The University of Arizona.

"It is a great pleasure to honor students and teachers in Arizona for their phenomenal work in Cambridge courses and examinations," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "These results are a testament to the impressive talent of students and teachers in the state and it is a delight to celebrate their success. I speak for all of us at Cambridge International as I wish them every success."

While schools in Arizona can use the Cambridge curriculum alongside other curriculum programs, the Cambridge program is increasingly chosen for the K-12 pathway because the curriculum empowers teachers to reach all students, from a variety of backgrounds across a range of ability levels. Further, the Cambridge approach to teaching and learning is designed to instill key life skills in students: confidence, reflection, innovation, collaboration, and engagement. From rural districts like Kingman to urban districts like Dysart, and everything in between, educators have found Cambridge creates a lifelong passion for learning and engaging students of all ages and ability levels.

High-achieving students are challenged with some of the most rigorous college-level coursework available in the U.S. and the world when they participate in the Cambridge Pathway. Based on a 2021 study in partnership with ASU, students who participated in the Cambridge International program and enrolled at ASU showed strong performance in many academic metrics, including high school GPA and SAT and ACT scores.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Over the past two years, the number of U.S. students participating in the Cambridge program has increased by 15-16% annually. The largest growth has occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A Level exams has grown by 220%. More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program. Along with AZ, public higher education institutions in FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA provide college credit to students with qualifying grades on Cambridge International AS & A Level exams.

