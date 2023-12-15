Three Articles in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Uncover Previously Unknown Drug and Disease Mechanisms

News provided by

Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

15 Dec, 2023, 08:37 ET

Researchers identify promising treatment candidates for morphine tolerance and cancer, as well as a biomarker for kidney injury.

XI'AN, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term use of analgesics such as morphine leads to "tolerance" that reduces drug efficacy. In such cases, dose escalation may be required to achieve the same analgesic effects. The key molecular mechanism of morphine tolerance is its inefficiency in inducing mu-opioid receptor (MOR) endocytosis. None of the currently available strategies to counter morphine tolerance address this underlying molecular mechanism. Moreover, understanding how drugs work is crucial to determine their efficacy. There is also an unmet need for new diagnostic biomarkers that can help identify diseases at an early stage. The October issue of JPA features three articles that address these issues and systematically lay a foundation for future studies and treatment strategies.

Continue Reading
Opioids, including morphine, are frequently used for managing chronic pain. However, long-term use of morphine leads to tolerance, resulting in reduced analgesic efficacy.
Opioids, including morphine, are frequently used for managing chronic pain. However, long-term use of morphine leads to tolerance, resulting in reduced analgesic efficacy.

The first study aimed to address the issue of morphine tolerance by developing a monoclonal antibody (mAb) named 3A5C7 that precisely targets MOR. The therapeutic efficacy of 3A5C7 and its underlying molecular mechanisms were also evaluated as part of the study. The article was available online in June 2023 and published in Volume 13, Issue 10 in October 2023. The results showed that cell lines HEK293T and SH-SY5Y treated with 3A5C7 exhibited enhanced morphine-induced MOR endocytosis and recycling from cytoplasm to plasma membrane. Further, 3A5C7 diminished hyperactivation of adenylate cyclase, an in vitro biomarker of morphine tolerance. Finally, chronic intrathecal 3A5C7 administration significantly alleviated morphine tolerance in mice, while both chronic and acute 3A5C7 intrathecal administration attenuated morphine dependence. Corresponding author Prof. Zhi-Nan Chen states, "Our newly developed mAb targets MOR with high affinity and specificity, and alleviates morphine tolerance and physical dependence, offering a new therapeutic strategy in the management of chronic pain."

In the second study, researchers dug deeper into the anticancer mechanisms of the drug 'pracinostat,' which is a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi). Findings revealed that pracinostat exerts its antitumor effects by inducing excessive asymmetric mitochondrial fission in tumor cells. It switches the scission position from the mitochondrial midzone to the periphery and leads to the selective cell death of tumor cells with high cyclin-dependent kinase 5 (CDK5) levels, representing a promising strategy for anticancer therapy. "Our results revealed the anticancer mechanism of the HDACi pracinostat in colorectal cancer (CRC) via the activation of CDK5-Drp1 signaling to cause selective mitofission-associated cell death (MFAD) of CDK5-high tumor cells, which implicates a new paradigm to develop potential therapeutic strategies for CRC treatment," explains the corresponding author Dr. Yang Wang.

In the third study, kynurenic acid was identified as a potential biomarker of renal tubular 'organic anion transporter (OAT)' channels for predicting kidney injury. Serum kynurenic acid concentrations were dramatically increased in rats treated with an OAT1/3 inhibitor and in OAT1/3 double knockout rats. Further, renal kynurenic acid levels were significantly raised in response to a multidrug resistance-associated protein 4 (MRP4), which is key to drug and toxin excretion. Corresponding author Prof. Xinan Wu speculates by saying, "Our findings could aid in adjusting drug dosage or predicting renal injury via OAT channels."

Together, these articles offer hope for improved treatment strategies in the future.

Reference

Title of original paper: Monoclonal antibody targeting mu-opioid receptor attenuates morphine tolerance via enhancing morphine-induced receptor endocytosis

Journal: Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpha.2023.06.008

Media Contact:
Mengjie Wang
+86-(0)29-88960092
[email protected]

SOURCE Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

Also from this source

Three New Articles in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Demonstrate the Potential of Natural Compounds to Treat Gastrointestinal Disorders

Three New Articles in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Demonstrate the Potential of Natural Compounds to Treat Gastrointestinal Disorders

Chronic gastrointestinal (GI) disorders are becoming increasingly common throughout the world, but many of them still lack effective treatment....
Research in the Special Issue of Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Uncovers Previously Unexplored Cellular Mechanisms

Research in the Special Issue of Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Uncovers Previously Unexplored Cellular Mechanisms

Single-cell and spatially resolved omics have helped scientists take a closer look at tissue composition, structure, and function. This comprehensive ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.