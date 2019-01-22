Three Attorneys Join Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC's Growing Team to Better Serve Clients in 2019

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC (RMWBH) is proud to announce three new attorneys have joined the firm for 2019, bolstering practice areas in professional liability and real estate.

Hope Everett joins from Forrest McElroy PC as Senior Counsel, Katherine Wilcox joins from the Strong Firm PC as an Associate Attorney, and Edward (Teddy) Holtz joins from Ford + Bergner LLP as an Associate Attorney.

Everett brings an extensive background in accountant malpractice, accountant liability and commercial litigation to the already established RMWBH Litigation team led by RMWBH Founding Shareholder Gregg Weinberg who has 36 years of statewide trial experience.

Everett is joining Weinberg and RMWBH Shareholder Rick Anderson and Associates Caitlin Booker and Mia Lorick to expand the firm's growing CPA and general counsel client base statewide.

"We are excited to have Hope join our team. Our ability to serve Texas CPAs is now at full throttle with a group experienced in all aspects of advising CPAs," said Weinberg.

Everett will continue to provide a broad range of services to CPAs, including the representation of Forrest McElroy's clients, in a new environment with additional tools at her disposal.

Wilcox and Holtz are joining the growing Community Association Law practice, already one of the largest in the state of Texas, at RMWBH.

Wilcox and Holtz will work under the leadership of Equity Shareholder Marc Markel and Shareholders Sipra Boyd, Cliff Davis and Eric Tonsul in RMWBH's Houston office.

"Katherine and Teddy are bringing years of experience in all facets of Community Association law, and having both of them come on board will enable RMWBH to continue to provide the service our HOA partners expect," said Markel.

For more information contact Cherie Wilson at cwilson@rmwbh.com or call 713.840.1666.

About RMWBH - With offices in Houston, Sugar Land, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey, PC provides the experience and services clients require for their transactional and litigation needs statewide. Rated by U.S. News – Best Lawyers as a top real estate law firm, the A-V rated RMWBH has practice areas covering community associations, labor and employment for business owners and employers, professional liability, directors and officers litigation, fiduciary litigation, commercial litigation, appeals, construction law, corporate matters and real estate transactions. http://rmwbhlaw.com/

SOURCE Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC

Related Links

http://rmwbhlaw.com

