Three Baystate Health Hospitals Achieve 2026 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award

Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, and Baystate Wing Hospital earn top safety

ratings from Healthgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baystate Health is pleased to announce that Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, and Baystate Wing Hospital have achieved the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital.

Baystate Franklin has earned this award for 9 consecutive years, ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient safety throughout that time and rising to the top 5% over the past 3 years. Baystate Wing has earned the award and also achieved top 5% recognition for the second year in a row, while Baystate Noble ranks among the top 10%, a reflection of the continued excellence and dedication of care teams across Baystate Health.

This recognition reflects Baystate Health's mission to deliver compassionate, quality, and accessible care – advancing our communities' health for all.

"We are honored that three of our hospitals have been recognized for the safe, high-quality care our teams deliver each day," said Dr. Yvonne Cheung, chief medical officer, Baystate Health. "Patient safety remains our top priority. This recognition highlights the teamwork, accountability, and clinical leadership of our caregivers, who are deeply committed to keeping our patients safe and helping our communities thrive for generations to come."

The recognition of these three hospitals is based on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the national leaders in patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates from approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 13 patient safety indicators (PSIs), with each PSI representing a serious, preventable complication.

Patients treated at Baystate Franklin, Baystate Noble, Baystate Wing, and other award-winning facilities had a lower risk of experiencing these leading complications:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (52.4% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure in or around the chest (57.5% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (67.8% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (71.9% less likely)

"The data behind this year's Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights how measurable improvements in safety can prevent thousands of complications," said Dr. Alana Biggers, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "By prioritizing evidence-based safety practices, Baystate Health's community hospitals are achieving better clinical outcomes and cultivating a culture where patients come first."

To learn more about the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ and view data insights not available anywhere else, visit healthgrades.com.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades' Patient Safety Excellence Award Methodology, which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2025.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system with hospitals, physician practices, a health plan and more serving over 800,000 people throughout western New England. Baystate Health is the safety net provider in Western Massachusetts. With roots dating to the founding of Springfield Hospital in 1883, Baystate Health has been providing high-quality, compassionate and accessible care in the Pioneer Valley for more than 140 years and continues to be a pillar of its community – rooted here, serving here, and helping generations thrive here. With a focus on advancing health for all, Baystate is not only a keystone of the region, it is a national leader in healthcare. Learn more at BaystateHealth.org.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform. RVOH's audience across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, and Bezzy, touches every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 70 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

