Three Bitdefender Leaders Named CRN Channel Chiefs

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a recognized global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three company leaders to its prestigious list of Channel Chiefs for 2021.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs list recognizes and honors company leaders who continually demonstrate exceptional leadership, influence and growth for the IT channel. Bitdefender honorees include Raluca Avram, senior manager, worldwide partner program; Brian Vasiloff, vice president, North America sales; and Jason Eberhardt, vice president, global cloud and managed service providers.

"I'm honored to have been named a CRN Channel Chief for the third time," said Raluca Avram, senior manager, worldwide partner program at Bitdefender. "The success of our partner program is driven by best-in-class cybersecurity products and services we offer and the exceptional experience we provide to help our partners succeed. I look forward continuing to empower Bitdefender partners to build and scale profitable businesses in this exciting digital era."

Bitdefender recipients were chosen by CRN based on their success leading continued growth and innovation for the company's worldwide Partner Advantage Network program. All three have proven instrumental in driving strategic initiatives to expand Bitdefender endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud workload security (CWS) offerings along with managed detection and response (MDR) services through new and existing partners. Additionally, they have been invaluable for spearheading new channel growth for on premises and cloud-based cybersecurity solutions through multiple avenues including remote monitoring and management (RMM) partners and managed service providers (MSPs).

Eberhardt attributes a large part of Bitdefender's channel success to simply listening to the partner community and quickly adapting as market conditions shift.

"I'm honored to be named a CRN Channel Chief. We are seeing demand for advanced cybersecurity that covers threat prevention, threat detection and threat elimination as ransomware campaigns continue and sophisticated attacks against supply chains emerge. We responded by rolling out a standalone EDR solution compatible with our MDR services giving our partners multiple options and levels of security based on their customer's needs," Eberhardt stated.

Vasiloff attributes this accolade to Bitdefender being a true channel-focused company that continuously invests to help ensure a partner's long-term success.

"Our commitment to the channel is reflected not only in our go-to-market strategy but in the structure of our sales and marketing support ensuring partners have access to the right tools and resources needed to succeed. We will continue refining our strategy and investing in areas that will help our partners land more deals, maximize margins and protect renewals," Vasiloff added.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a recognized cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of systems across consumer, business and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's most trusted expert for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data and driving cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats every minute with 30 billion daily threat queries. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT, behavioral analytics and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized cybersecurity brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170 countries and has offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

