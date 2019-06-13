Three Boralex Onshore Wind Projects Selected During the Latest Call for Tenders in France

MONTREAL and BLENDECQUES, France, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is announcing that three projects totaling 68.2 MW that it submitted during the third period of the national call for tenders conducted by the Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France have been selected: Bois des Fontaines (25.2 MW), Helfaut (20 MW) and the Caumont Chériennes (23 MW) wind projects. In doing so, Boralex is among the top three winners of this call for tenders. The Corporation had submitted 118 MW of projects, achieving a success rate of nearly 60% for this tender.

"Wind energy as an economically and technically viable solution in the French energy transition is unquestionable and this third tender period is further proof of this. We believe that France is—and will remain—a major market for the development of our renewable energy projects, which are structuring and promising for the country's economy," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager of Boralex Europe.

These projects are currently at different stages of the authorization process and will enable Boralex to receive a feed-in premium agreement over a period of 20 years from the date of commissioning, once their administrative authorizations have been received and cleared of any claims.

Boralex has a portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of wind and solar projects in France at various stages of development. It currently has 951 MW of wind, solar and thermal sites in France and 1,987 MW worldwide.

Last April, the Corporation was recognized by the Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Française au Canada as best Canadian achievement in France in the "Large Corporation" category.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types—wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

Related Links

www.boralex.com

