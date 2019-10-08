Three buildings on Baxter Avenue in Louisville's Highlands district selling in absolute auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Any list of cool places to go in Louisville will include the The Highlands, with its concentration of shops, nightspots and restaurants. And three buildings just north of the Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue intersection are selling in an online auction.

"This is where people want to be, and these three buildings have approved site plans, engineering studies and more, including a conceptual site plan for approximately 30 high-end loft apartments and ground-floor retail stores," said Tranzon Asset Advisors' Ed Durnil. "Residents of the lofts will be within walking distance of a plethora of entertainment and food options, including several Top 10 nightspots."

The buildings feature unique 19th and 20th Century design, in keeping with the surrounding environment. They are across the street from the Historic Cave Hill Cemetery and Church of the Advent. Two fee simple private parking areas are being offered separately from the buildings and may be combined with them.

Interior demolition has been completed, clearing the way for development.

Bidding will take place at www.tranzon.com from 9 a.m. November 5 to 3 p.m. November 7.

The buildings, at 910-912 Baxter Avenue, are zoned C-2 Commercial and R-6 Residential Multi-Family. The buildings have a combined 43,000 square feet – taking up most of the block.

"The buildings have spacious layouts perfectly suited to development for multiple tenants, and the upscale demographics of the area are favorable for residential, retail and commercial development. Developers may also benefit from federal incentives for restoration of historical structures," Durnil said.

