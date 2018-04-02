Three Burns & Levinson Attorneys Elected to Partnership

Cahill is a member of the firm's private client group. Her practice focuses on estate and trust litigation, guardianships and conservatorships, and family law. She received a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2006 and a B.A. from Skidmore College in 2000.

Henderson is a member of the firm's corporate group. He focuses his practice on the representation of family-owned and privately held businesses with respect to the purchase or sale of assets or equity, entity selection and formation, general corporate matters, as well as serving as outside general counsel and transactional counsel to a diverse group of business entities. He received a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2002 and a B.A. from Colorado College in 1988.

Petitt is a member of the firm's corporate group. He focuses on securities law, capital markets, M&A, and corporate governance matters for both public and private clients. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 2009 and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College in 2006.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation /dispute resolution, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

