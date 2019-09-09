Three Burns Charest Attorneys Named to List of Texas Super Lawyers

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three partners in the boutique litigation firm of Burns Charest LLP have been selected to the 2019 list of Texas Super Lawyers. The list reflects only the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Texas.

Super Lawyers honorees are chosen through a process involving nominations by other lawyers, a review by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys who practice the same areas of law, and research by the publication's staff.

Honored in the Antitrust Litigation category, Warren Burns has tried nationwide class actions and numerous multidistrict litigation cases involving antitrust claims and other consumer and competition-related issues. He currently handles lawsuits involving price-fixing against Germany's largest automobile manufacturers, RICO and monopolization claims against the manufacturer and distributor of the EpiPen, and product liability claims against 3M.

In addition to his class-action work, Burns also represents hundreds of women who developed ovarian cancer after using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder products, and hundreds of men and women who have been affected by exposure to asbestos.

Daniel Charest is recognized in the area of Energy and Natural Resources based on his experience in complex commercial litigation and success in a wide array of oil and gas disputes. His work in the oil and gas space ranges from international arbitration over drilling rights off the coast of Africa to purchase-and-sale disputes to royalty litigation lease challenges over production in paying quantities. He currently serves as co-liaison in Texas multidistrict litigation involving royalty underpayments, and as co-lead counsel in high-profile claims by landowners relating to government-induced flooding after Hurricane Harvey.

Darren Nicholson is named to the list for his Business Litigation work. For almost 20 years, he has represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property disputes and white-collar criminal cases in courts across the nation. Among his most notable cases are the successful representation of plaintiffs in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit involving business fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and commercial bribery, and a jury verdict awarding 100 percent of requested damages and related claims in a breach of a patent licensing agreement.

The Super Lawyers list appears in October in Texas Monthly and the Texas issue of Super Lawyers magazine and can be found at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Burns Charest represents clients in large, complex class actions; antitrust cases; oil and gas royalty disputes; environmental pollution cases; mass torts; and asbestos exposure claims. The firm has offices in Dallas, New Orleans and Denver. To learn more, visit http://www.burnscharest.com .

