Three Cannabis Companies Align to Streamline Business Development for Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcview Group, the world's first and largest group of high-net-worth investors in the cannabis sector, forms strategic alliances with Zuber Lawler and GrowFlow. Zuber Lawler, a top law firm consisting of the highest caliber cannabis-focused attorneys and GrowFlow, an all-in-one business compliance solution for cannabis wholesalers and retailers, team up with The Arcview Group to ease the complexity of starting a business in cannabis amidst vastly different state-to-state legislation.

"Although it may still be in its infancy, the potential for growth in the legal marijuana sector has many personal and business investors taking notice," says Jeff Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group. "With the goal of supporting marijuana-related startups and expanding companies, The Arcview Group is innovating and linking together with established cannabis leaders, such as Zuber Lawler and GrowFlow, in order to meet the growing need."

Globally recognized and established in seven cities across the country, Zuber Lawler is one of the few legal solutions firms in transactions and litigation for the nascent industries of cannabis, psychedelics, blockchain, etc. Having assisted cannabis clients for over 15 years when cannabis was taboo, Zuber Lawler is a pioneer in the industry with extensive experience and diversity that will continue to positively benefit businesses.

"As two of the oldest companies in the industry, we have worked alongside Arcview many times and have found the collaboration immensely beneficial to our firm and its clients," says Tom Zuber, Managing Partner at Zuber Lawler. "We look to continue making waves together by collaborating on groundbreaking webinars and offering legal solutions to the everchanging cannabis space."

Providing an integrated software company for all license types - municipal, federal, state - in every jurisdiction from inventory and point of sale, to analytics and state reporting, GrowFlow has helped thousands of cannabis businesses reach the next level of success. GrowFlow supports operational growth with personalized seed-to-sale tools for propagation, harvesting, waste management, nutrient feeding, testing, and selling.

"The cannabis industry is growing larger each year as more and more states declare it legalized," says Travis Steffen, CEO of GrowFlow. "Our software is designed to help licensed cannabis businesses manage their operations and grow their bottom line. Among the many solutions we offer are our compliance tools, which are designed to help our customers better understand the ins and outs of cannabis licensing and remain in compliance. This collaboration will further aid in simplifying the process of starting a business within the industry. We're excited to be a part of it."

The Arcview Group Strategic Alliance Program was formed to enable companies to be part of an inner circle of industry leaders, chosen for their unique, trusted position in the cannabis sector to work in unison to evolve the industry while elevating exposure and reach of each Alliance Partner. If interested in connecting with a Strategic Alliance Partner or becoming one, please contact [email protected].

About The Arcview Group:

The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated firm servicing the cannabis and hemp industry, built with social justice and responsibility at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader for over ten years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. The Arcview Group's ecosystem of companies includes Arcview Capital, Arcview Consulting & Market Research, Arcview Ventures. Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Zuber Lawler:

Zuber Lawler was recently named Cannabis Law Firm of the Year by Marijuana Venture Magazine, the #1 business magazine in cannabis. Zuber Lawler, one of the most selective law firms in the United States, represents clients throughout the world from offices in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley. In addition to representing a long list of Fortune companies, as well as funds and government entities, Zuber Lawler has represented leading cannabis clients for 14 years. The firm is uniquely situated to manage cannabis IPOs; M&A and other deals; intellectual property; FDA and other regulatory work; and litigation. Zuber Lawler's attorneys work in languages covering 90% of the world's population. Learn more at www.zuberlawler.com.

About GrowFlow:

Seattle-based GrowFlow is a customer-obsessed, B2B SaaS platform dedicated to helping their customers grow their cannabis businesses. They provide compliance, inventory management, point of sale, analytics and sales tools for cannabis and hemp businesses at various points in the supply chain. Founded in late 2016, GrowFlow is run by experienced technology founders and executives with management experience from organizations like Google, Microsoft, Expedia, TenCent, and others, and boasts over 1,200 customers in 7 states - including some of the largest operations in the world. For more information, visit https://growflow.com.

