Three Casino Operators Approved by Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to Offer Interactive Gaming

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today awarded Interactive Gaming Certificates to three casino license holders.

The approvals were the first made by the Board for Interactive Gaming in its plan to consider all nine petition requests by casino operators at its August, September and two October 2018 public meetings. The Board has yet to establish a date in which Interactive Gaming will commence.

Gaining approval today were:

Chester Downs and Marina, LLC , operator Harrah's Casino Philadelphia;

, operator Harrah's Casino Philadelphia; Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. , operator of the Parx; and,

, operator of the Parx; and, Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of the Mount Airy Resort Casino.

All three of the approved certificate holders can conduct:

Non-Peer-to-Peer interactive games which simulates slot machines;

Non-Peer-to-Peer interactive games which simulates table games; and,

Peer-to-Peer interactive games which simulates poker.

The license fee for each of these approved certificates is $10 million and is due no later than 60 days after today's Board approvals.

The next meeting of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is scheduled for Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in the PGCB's Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

