THREE CHEERS NAMED AS PR AGENCY OF RECORD FOR TINCUP MOUNTAIN WHISKEY

Win follows agency's naming as AOR for Proximo Spirits-owned Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Cheers PR today announced that it has been named PR agency of record for TINCUP Mountain Whiskey, part of Proximo Spirits' portfolio. The assignment follows the fast-growing alcohol-specialist agency's winning Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, also owned by Proximo Spirits, after a competitive review last fall.

TINCUP takes its inspiration from Tincup, CO, an old mining town in the Rockies named after the old cups the miners would drink from. Its famed TINCUP Original is a blend of high-rye bourbon and a small amount of Colorado single malt whiskey, cut with Rocky Mountain spring water. Another favorite, the TINCUP Adventure Pack, is packaged in double-walled stainless steel and perfect for wherever the adventurous choose to explore. Annual limited releases include a 14-year-old Fourteener bourbon and a 10-year-old bourbon.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, the nation's leading and most award-winning American Single Malt whiskey, helped pioneer the now fast-growing category 20 years ago. Originating in Aspen and now distilled in Denver, the 100 percent malted barley whiskey features three core expressions – Original, Blue Peak, and Sherry Cask – along with a robust series of limited-time releases, including Snowflake, an annual distillery exclusive that has fans camping out for days to claim their bottle. Earlier this month, the brand opened Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge, a year-round second home in Aspen where innovative cocktails, pours from rare Lodge- and distillery-only bottles, sumptuous Alpine-inspired bites, and majestic mountain views come together as Aspen's hottest new après ski destination.

Three Cheers, a wholly owned subsidiary of 360PR+, is handling communications strategy, earned media and partnerships for TINCUP. The agency also handles fully integrated campaign work for Stranahan's spanning earned media, influencer marketing, social media strategy, content creation, community management and strategic paid support. For earned media and programming within Colorado, Three Cheers is partnering with 360's PROI Worldwide partner in Denver, GFM/CenterTable.

"Our team is energized by the opportunity to help take these two genuinely original whiskey brands to the next level, especially at a time when brown spirits fans are looking beyond their longtime pours," said Rob Bratskeir, General Manager at Three Cheers. "TINCUP and Stranahan's share our passion for integrated work, and for seeing the consumer from all sides – not only as whiskey drinkers, but also travelers, outdoors enthusiasts and influencers in their own right."

About Three Cheers

New York-based Three Cheers is a wholly owned subsidiary of 360PR+, an award-winning independent marketing and communications agency serving leading b2b and b2c brands with expertise in a variety of sectors. Three Cheers parlays fresh insights into creatively driven, integrated campaigns for alcohol brands that drive awareness, interest and trial by speaklng to adult consumers' lifestyles and leveraging long-built relationships with top tier media and influencers. The agency's services span media relations, social media, influencer marketing, content creation, event marketing and industry thought leadership. For more, visit www.threecheerspr.com and www.360PR.plus.

SOURCE Three Cheers PR