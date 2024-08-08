Three Chord Bourbon Announces 2024 Backstage Series Bourbon Release with The Allman Brothers Band

A Blend of Bourbons Finished with Toasted Peach Wood That Harmonizes Craft and Musical Legacy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August 8th, 2024 – Three Chord Bourbon, the acclaimed whiskey brand renowned for award-winning blends, innovative cask finishes and philanthropic work in the music community, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of its 2024 Backstage Series. This year, The Backstage Series debuts with a collaboration featuring the legendary Allman Brothers Band - a blend of straight bourbon whiskey finished with toasted peach wood.

The idea for the collaboration originated in late 2022 with David Spero, Dickey Betts' long-time manager, along with the Allman Brothers Band estate, who saw an opportunity to bring the spirit of The Allman Brothers Band to new audiences while supporting the musical community. Inspired by the iconic album "Eat a Peach," every detail of this limited edition offering—from the label design to the blend of bourbons and the custom toasted peach wood finish—was developed collaboratively by the Allman Brothers Band and Three Chord Bourbon.

"If you like whiskey, you will dig our collaboration with Three Chord Bourbon. It's a celebration of our legacy. Far out man. The Road Goes on Forever," said Jaimoe, of The Allman Brothers Band.

"The music of the Allman Brothers Band is part of our culture, and has been part of my soundtrack as far back as I can remember. Collaborating with them has been an honor," says Ari Sussman, whiskey maker at Three Chord Bourbon. "We set out to make a whiskey with bold, distinctive aromas and flavors, while incorporating elements from the band's iconography. After various prototypes, we decided to focus on toasted peach wood. Though not commonly used in whiskey production, peach wood can impart sweetness, structure and a hint of smoke that enhances the whiskey base."

The color is a warm amber with hints of red and brown. The aroma blends spice, vanilla, toasted wood, and caramel. The taste is smooth and sweet, with added complexity from toasted peach wood. The finish is long and balanced, with notes of sweetness, spice, and caramel.

"We are excited to collaborate with The Allman Brothers Band for this special edition of our Backstage Series," said Neil Giraldo, founder of Three Chord Bourbon. "This bourbon is a true testament to the art of blending and finishing, encapsulating the spirit and soul of their music while offering a unique sensory experience through its finely-tuned flavors."

Enthusiasts can secure their bottles early as online pre-orders are available at the following link: https://allmanbrothersband.mashnetworks.co/ . The 2024 Backstage Series – The Allman Brothers Band Bourbon will also be available at select retailers later this year.

About Three Chord Bourbon:

Founded by musician and producer Neil Giraldo, Three Chord Bourbon is dedicated to creating premium bourbon that harmonizes exceptional craftsmanship with a passion for music. Each bottle represents a unique blend, carefully curated and finished to deliver a rich and memorable experience.

About The Allman Brothers Band:

Formed in 1969, The Allman Brothers Band amassed a legendary status in the music industry with their iconic Southern rock sound. Known for their improvisational skills and deep musical prowess, the band's legacy continues to influence and inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.

For more information, please visit the Three Chord Bourbon website

Ryan Gill

Three Chord Bourbon

[email protected]

(901)-230-3300

