"Three Conferences and One Exhibition" of SCO Kicked Off in Qingdao

News provided by

The News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

16 Jun, 2023, 06:28 ET

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship & The Forum on Sister Cities is held in Qingdao from June 14 to 16, 2023.

Continue Reading

The forum fully unleashes the advantages of people-to-people diplomacy and is held online and offline to promote the "Spirit of Shanghai" and cooperation among sister cities. The event is attended by about 400 delegates including foreign dignitaries, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representatives of foreign embassies in China, sister provinces and states, sister cities and friendly organizations. They will boost the exchanges of civilizations and people-to-people bonds among the member countries of the SCO and carry on the good neighborly and friendly relations, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao.

From June 15 to 16, the SCO Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Forum is held at the SCO Pearl International Expo Center of Qingdao. With a theme of "win-win coordination to link up a new future for regional economic cooperation", the forum will build a new platform for related countries, regions and enterprises of the SCO.

The SCO Expo 2023 is held from June 15 to 18, which is themed "Gathering at SCO for a Wonderful Life", with a total exhibition area of about 44,000 square meters, making it the event with the largest exhibition area in history.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441124
Caption: SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship & The Forum on Sister Cities

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441128
Caption: Demonstration area of SCO

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441129
Caption: The schedule

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441130
Caption: Opening Ceremony of SCO Industrial Chain and Supply Chain Forum

SOURCE The News Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.