Three Core Segments Drive Global Collaboration: Leawat Breaks New Ground in North American Energy Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tech industry turned its gaze to Las Vegas as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) kicked off. This prestigious event, blending cutting-edge innovation with future-forward vision, drew over 140,000 professional attendees worldwide, emerging as a high-stakes arena for pioneering forces. In the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Yantai Leawat-Power Technologies Co., Ltd.—a rising star from China—made a stunning debut as a market disruptor. Leveraging its self-developed and manufactured 46-series large cylindrical batteries and full-scenario solutions, the company secured multiple cooperation intentions from various countries including the United States, Canada, Germany and Japan, showcasing the robust technological strength and global competitiveness of "Made in China."

Leawat's Booth (LVCC North Hall, 9871）at CES2026

Throughout the show, Leawat's booth remained a hub of activity. Its flagship tabless 46-series large cylindrical batteries, boasting the "Four Highs and One Fast" advantage—high energy density, high rate capability, long cycle life, high safety, and ultra-fast charging—have overcome the industry-wide challenge of balancing multiple battery performance metrics.

Targeting the core demands of North America's power and energy storage markets, Leawat's solutions deliver precise value. In the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, its battery cells support 10C ultra-fast charging, aligning with the emerging 800V high-voltage platform trend and alleviating consumers' "charging anxiety." For the rapidly growing electric two-wheeler and AGV logistics equipment markets, the company's batteries significantly enhance range and charging speed, meeting the rigid needs of high-frequency usage scenarios. In the residential energy storage segment, Leawat's systems support both grid charging and solar integration, enabling flexible switching between diverse energy sources to help households optimize electricity costs. Its portable energy storage products, meanwhile, have become ideal companions for outdoor lifestyles, combining large capacity, rapid recharging, and lightweight design.

This successful international showcase stems from Leawat's profound technological accumulation. From material innovation and tabless structural design to high-speed intelligent production lines, the company has built end-to-end R&D and manufacturing advantages. Currently, Leawat is steadily expanding production capacity to better fulfill orders from global clients.

"This is not just a commercial achievement—it's a chance to showcase China's battery technology innovation to the world," noted Feng Zihao, Deputy General Manager of Leawat. With CES as a bridge, Leawat is bringing its safe, efficient power and energy storage solutions to the global stage, forging win-win partnerships with collaborators worldwide.

