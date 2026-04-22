"Three Corners of Deception 2" Movie In the Making Announced

Sequel to Expose Ongoing Judicial Corruption in Indiana Courts

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the public release of Three Corners of Deception 1 in 2023, Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh has announced that a sequel, Three Corners of Deception 2, is now in the making. The new film promises to uncover escalating judicial deception, court fraud, and extortion within the Indiana court system.

Promotional Poster for Three Corners of Deception

While the first film highlighted Dr. Clary-Ghosh's experiences navigating a judicial system she alleges protects a "good old boys' network" for her attorney ex-husband, the sequel reveals that the corruption did not subside. Instead, Three Corners of Deception 2 documents intensified retaliation, including ex parte communications, abuse of discretion, and private court proceedings designed to circumvent fairness.

"One would think the judicial corruption would have died down after the first movie was released," said Dr. Clary-Ghosh. "In fact, these judges and lawyers found another way to commit court fraud."

The film focuses on alleged misconduct within Madison County Courts Circuit 6, Hamilton County Courts Superior 2, and Howard County Courts. Based on true events, the sequel features real footage purportedly showing judges signing documentation without reviewing evidence, withholding rulings to eliminate appeal opportunities, and using private settings to modify child support and custody—bypassing standard prosecutorial oversight.

Key allegations highlighted in the film include:

Court Fraud & Ex Parte Communications: Judges and attorneys communicating outside public record.

& Ex Parte Communications: Judges and attorneys communicating outside public record. Abusive Child Support Processes: Back-dating arrearages with no valid income basis and imposing undocumented attorney fees under threat of imprisonment.

Intimidation Tactics: Including a 30-day civil incarceration of Dr. Clary-Ghosh, social media stalking by an attorney for financial gain, and harassment of family and friends.

Concealment of Records: Judges failing to document legal actions on the public Chronological Case Summary (CCS) to prevent public scrutiny and appeals.

The movie specifically names actions by judges identified as Judge W. B. and Judge M. D., as well as attorney J. C., who is accused of copyright infringement for financial gain. It also details abusive attorney fees, inflated child support wages based on no real income, fake documents signed without review, and judges protecting their own by hiding evidence from the public.

"They have tried to silence her with all types of techniques," the film's materials state. "But the truth remains: there's no behind child support. Just an undue credit that Dr. Clary-Ghosh cannot get for payments she has already paid."

The sequel will also show how judges held back rulings to prevent Dr. Clary-Ghosh from appealing to a higher court, how attorney stalking of her social media was used for financial gain, and how harassment extended to her family members and friends to force silence about judicial corruption.

Despite ongoing lawsuits, disciplinary actions, and multiple appeals, Dr. Clary-Ghosh says she refuses to stand down. Three Corners of Deception 2 aims to unfold "the truth, nothing but the truth" about what she calls "judicial corruption at its best."

"It was a college professor that once fell in love with an attorney who works in a corrupt judicial system," the synopsis reads. "Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh chose to fight and doesn't stand down."

The movie is described as dramatic but true—exposing the unbelievable, the unthinkable: judicial corruption, court fraud, and extortion actively happening in Indiana courts.

Availability & Contact

Three Corners of Deception 2 is currently in production. A release date will be announced soon. "You will not want to miss this opportunity to watch how corruption unfolds," the production states. "Stay tuned."

For media inquiries, interviews, or screening requests, please contact:

Stephen Lane

Publicist

[email protected]

(317) 662-0048

https://www.drmeleekaclary.com

https://www.indyliberationcenter.org

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Rejecting competition and embracing cooperation, we bring community members, organizers, and those who want to learn to become organizers together, helping to train a new generation of activists and fighters to win a world organized around the interests of the earth and its inhabitants. By organizing across different sectors of our city and serving as an incubator for new organizations, we are rebuilding a sense of collectivity and reviving our community's long-standing belief in the possibility and necessity of creating a different and better world.

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SOURCE Dr. Meleeka Clary