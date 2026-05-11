"Three Corners of Deception 2" in Production

Casting Call for Actors, Actresses, and Human Rights Activists on Thursday, May 14 from 11 AM to 4 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh has announced that Three Corners of Deception 2, the sequel to her 2023 exposé, is now in the making. The new film alleges that judicial deception and court fraud have worsened since the first movie's release.

Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh hugging a supporter outside of the Hamilton County Courthouse during a rally.

The first scene in the film is set to go into production on Thursday, May 14 from 11 AM to 4 PM outside of the Madison County Courthouse (16th E 9th St, Anderson, IN 46016). "Calling all actors, organizers, and community members! Join the Fonseca-DuBois Gallery and filmmaker Meleeka Clary outside the Madison County Courthouse for a day of filming a protest scene," Clary-Ghosh stated in a public ad. "The production team will be on site filming a protest rally against court corruption and fraud. If you're interested in being part of a movie or learning how feature films are made, we welcome you as an extra in Three Corners of Deception 2."

This is a volunteer opportunity. Extras are not paid but will receive IMDB credit for their role. Extras will also receive priority casting for auditioning for supporting roles for the film.

"One would think the judicial corruption would have died down after the first movie was released," said Dr. Clary-Ghosh. "In fact, these judges and lawyers found another way to commit court fraud."

Based on true events, the sequel focuses on alleged misconduct in Madison County Courts Circuit 6, Hamilton County Courts Superior 2, and Howard County Courts. It features real footage purportedly showing judges signing documents without reviewing evidence, withholding rulings to block appeals, and conducting private proceedings to modify child support and custody—bypassing public oversight.

Key allegations include:

Ex parte communications and court fraud

Abusive child support processes, including back-dated arrearages with no valid income

Undocumented attorney fees imposed under threat of imprisonment

A 30-day civil incarceration of Dr. Clary-Ghosh

Social media stalking by an attorney for financial gain

Harassment of family and friends to force silence

The film names Judge W. B., Judge M. D., and attorney J. C., who is accused of copyright infringement for financial gain. It also claims judges protected their own by hiding evidence and failing to document actions on the public Chronological Case Summary (CCS).

Dr. Clary-Ghosh, a former college professor who once fell in love with an attorney working within what she calls a corrupt system, says she refuses to stand down.

"They have tried to silence her with all types of techniques," the film's materials state. "But the truth remains: there's no behind child support. Just an undue credit that Dr. Clary-Ghosh cannot get for payments she has already paid."

Despite ongoing lawsuits, disciplinary actions, and appeals, Three Corners of Deception 2 aims to unfold "the truth, nothing but the truth" about judicial corruption, court fraud, and extortion in Indiana courts.

Availability

The film is currently in production. A release date will be announced soon.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Dr. Meleeka Clary