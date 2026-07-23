'Deception 2' Film Alleges Retaliation, Deepening Indiana Court Scandal

CARMEL, Ind., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh, a clinical psychologist and filmmaker, has announced the production of "Three Corners of Deception 2," a sequel to her 2023 documentary. The new film promises to escalate her allegations of judicial corruption, fraud, and extortion within the Indiana court system, claiming that the release of her first film triggered intensified retaliation from legal officials.

The original film chronicled Dr. Clary-Ghosh's contentious, long-running legal battles following her divorce from an attorney, which she characterized as a struggle against a protective "good old boys' network." The sequel asserts that this network did not retreat after being exposed but instead doubled down, employing more covert and aggressive tactics to silence her.

A Deepening Battle Against the Bench

According to the announcement, "Three Corners of Deception 2" will focus on alleged misconduct in the court systems of Madison, Hamilton, and Howard county courts. The film alleges that rather than curbing the behavior highlighted in the first documentary, the legal figures involved found new ways to manipulate the system. "One would think the judicial corruption would have died down after the first movie was released," said Dr. Clary-Ghosh in a statement. "In fact, these judges and lawyers found another way to commit court fraud."

The sequel purports to document a pattern of escalating harassment and procedural abuse. Key allegations include ex parte communications, where judges and attorneys allegedly communicated privately off the public record, and a deliberate abuse of discretion. The production also claims it will present evidence of private court proceedings being used to modify child support and custody orders, effectively bypassing public and prosecutorial oversight.

Specific accusations detailed in the film's promotional materials are severe. They include the back-dating of child support arrearages without a valid income basis and the imposition of undocumented attorney fees under the threat of imprisonment. The film also points to intimidation tactics, citing a 30-day civil incarceration of Dr. Clary-Ghosh and the alleged stalking of her social media by an attorney for financial leverage. Furthermore, the sequel accuses judges of concealing records by failing to log legal actions on the public Chronological Case Summary (CCS), a tactic that would effectively block opportunities for appeal and public scrutiny.

In that film, which she wrote, directed, and starred in, she depicted a professor's marriage to a deceptive attorney, leading to a court battle against an allegedly biased system. While the film garnered numerous awards at international independent film festivals, it was met with scathing reviews from critics, who cited amateurish production and an unconvincing plot. Despite the polarized reception, the film established Clary-Ghosh's narrative of a lone individual fighting a corrupt institution.

The sequel is positioned as a direct continuation of that fight, framing the new allegations as a direct consequence of her initial whistleblowing. The story is no longer just about a past grievance but an ongoing war of attrition where, she claims, every attempt to expose the truth is met with greater pressure.

Documentary as a Weapon for Justice for equality

The filmmakers assert that "Three Corners of Deception 2" will be more than just a personal account, promising to feature "real footage" as direct evidence. The production claims this footage shows judges signing documents without reviewing evidence, strategically withholding rulings to prevent appeals, and using private settings to circumvent standard legal processes. Stealing real property from anyone who knows Dr. Meleeka Clary by just naming, not by association or proof of evidence. These judges are taking advantage of the powerless.

The film specifically targets the actions of individuals identified as Judge W. B. and Judge M. D., Judge L. M., as well as an attorney J. C., who is accused of copyright infringement for financial gain. While identifying officials by initials makes independent public verification challenging, Dr. Clary-Ghosh's supporters, including the Indianapolis Liberation Center, have more explicitly named her ex-husband, attorney Michael Ghosh, and another attorney, Jane G. Cotton, in connection with her long-standing battle.

The film's synopsis captures this evolution: "It was a college professor that once fell in love with an attorney who works in a corrupt judicial system. Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh chose to fight and doesn't stand down." The materials state that despite ongoing lawsuits and disciplinary actions, she refuses to be silenced.

As production moves forward, the claims of fabricated documents, inflated child support wages based on no income, and the deliberate concealment of evidence represent a grave challenge to the integrity of the state's judiciary. With a release date yet to be announced, many will be watching to see if "Three Corners of Deception 2" can deliver the irrefutable proof it promises and force a public reckoning with the judicial system in Indiana.

Dr. Meleeka Clary, is a known clinical psychologist, actress, filmmaker, human rights activist, model, singer, and a spokesperson for the powerless. Dr. Clary believes in people deserves to be treated with fairness worldwide the spectrum of human nature.

Watch the "Three Corners of Deception 2" Movie Teaser 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPQfqH_d5ko

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SOURCE Dr. Meleeka Clary