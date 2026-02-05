Three Creeks Media Launches Under 30 Homebuyer, a Video-First Brand Showing Homeownership Before 30 Is Achievable

The new brand hands the microphone to young buyers who made homeownership work before many of their peers

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the average first-time homebuyer age has climbed to 40, Three Creeks Media today announced the launch of Under 30 Homebuyer, a new video-first media brand on YouTube built around a simple but radical idea: Young people benefit more from hearing first-hand homebuying stories from their peers than from consuming another piece of expert advice.

"Gen Z and younger Millennials are no longer relying on traditional search or financial explainers to make major life decisions," said Tim Lucas, mortgage expert and general manager of Three Creeks Media. "They are turning to Reddit for lived experiences, YouTube for peer-led learning and social platforms for unfiltered accounts of what actually worked."

That insight is what led Three Creeks Media to hand the microphone to smart, scrappy homebuyers who beat the odds and bought young. Some lived with family members to save aggressively. Others skipped the traditional college dorm experience, built businesses early or uncovered little-known loan programs. Each story is told in the buyer's own words, focusing on what they did, what they struggled with and the tradeoffs they made along the way.

A Different Kind of Homeownership Media Brand

Unlike traditional personal finance or real estate content, Under 30 Homebuyer doesn't lead with experts, calculators or market forecasts. Each episode centers on a real buyer under 30, breaking down:

How they made it work

The sacrifices and tradeoffs they chose

The barriers they faced and how they overcame them

The brand's tagline – "Real Stories. Real Inspiration." – reflects its mission to normalize the idea that homeownership can still be life-changing and attainable for young people who are willing to think creatively.

Hosted by Kara Cherea Sullivan, who became a real estate agent at age 20 and bought her first home before she turned 25, Under 30 Homebuyer launches with five episodes. In How I Bought a Home at 24 , Sullivan shares her own path to homeownership. Also live is:

An upcoming episode features a 21-year-old buyer who purchased in today's high-rate, low-inventory market.

By embracing unexpected design choices, everyday language, no stock imagery and no "perfect" success stories, Under 30 Homebuyer was built for today's younger generations both visually and editorially.

"We're OK being weird if it means being memorable," Lucas said. "Our goal is to be authentic and unlike other traditional media."

Editor's Note: The typical first-time home buyer is now 40 years old, according to the National Association of REALTORS®' 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

About Three Creeks Media

Three Creeks Media is a digital media company focused on educating consumers about mortgages, real estate and personal finance. The company owns and operates Mortgage Research Network, along with a growing portfolio of consumer brands designed to help people make informed financial decisions. Its latest offering, Under 30 Homebuyer, is a video-first media brand that features real stories from people who achieved homeownership in their 20s, challenging long-held assumptions about when buying a home is possible.

