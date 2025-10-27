Three Crown Petroleum Announces Significant Initial Flow Rate from the Recently Completed Irvine 1NH Well in the Powder River Basin

The Irvine 1NH well was placed on production on October 14th and is currently producing at a strong initial average flow rate of 752 boe/d over two weeks, with no decline in production and a high oil cut of 82%

Expansion of the 2025-2026 drilling program to begin across Johnson, Campbell, and Converse Counties, Wyoming with two additional wells expected to spud in the fourth quarter 2025

Three Crown is actively seeking reliable partners to participate in its Niobrara and Mowry drilling program for the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026, including the Irvine 1NH

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Crown Petroleum LLC ("Three Crown" or the "Company") a Colorado-based oil and gas exploration and production company, today announced that the Irvine 1NH well is currently producing at a strong initial average flow rate of approximately 752 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) with a high oil cut of approximately 82%. The Irvine 1NH well was placed on production on October 14, 2025, marking significant progress in the Company's Powder River Basin horizontal drilling program in Johnson County, Wyoming. The well was drilled to approximately 22,500 feet and completed in the highly prospective Niobrara horizon. The Irvine 1NH well featured a two-mile horizontal leg and was completed with 51 frac stages spaced approximately 200 feet apart.

"We are excited to announce a very strong initial flow rate from the Irvine 1NH well. The high oil cut of 82% combined with no decline in production during the initial two weeks cuts our operating costs significantly and meaningfully adds to our return on investment. This represents a notable milestone for Three Crown and validates our technical approach of soaking the well for 45 days after fracking, which increases the oil cut significantly." said H. Howard Cooper, President and Manager of Three Crown Petroleum LLC. "We are actively seeking reliable partners to participate in our Niobrara and Mowry drilling program in the Powder River Basin for the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026, including the Irvine 1NH well."

Upcoming Wells and Development Program

Following the Irvine 1NH completion, Three Crown plans to spud the Kringen 1NH and Wild Bill 1NH Niobrara wells in Converse County, WY in fourth quarter 2025. Each well is designed as a 2.5-mile lateral located east of Bill, Wyoming.

Three Crown currently holds eleven additional Niobrara and Mowry drilling permits across Johnson, Campbell, and Converse Counties.

Partnership Opportunities

The Company is actively seeking reliable partners to participate in its Niobrara and Mowry drilling program for the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026. Investment opportunities include, but are not limited to, the Irvine 1NH well. Detailed information about the company's prospects and spacing units is available at www.threecrownpetroleum.com under the Prospects section.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors including commodity price volatility, operational risks, regulatory changes, and other variables. Three Crown Petroleum undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

About Three Crown Petroleum LLC

Three Crown Petroleum LLC is a Colorado-based oil and gas company focused on horizontal drilling in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The company leases oil and gas mineral rights and develops wells in proven producing geological areas across Johnson, Campbell, and Converse Counties. Three Crown's technical team specializes in evaluating drilling prospects, securing permits, organizing drilling operations, and negotiating off-take contracts.

