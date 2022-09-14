Three CTL Chromebooks win Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 Awards from Tech & Learning Magazine

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL Chromebooks NL72, NL72TW and PX14EXT have been recognized as winners of the Tech & Learning Magazine's Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022.

"We are again proud to win Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence," noted CTL's CEO Erik Stromquist. "These awards are a testament to CTL's goal of providing purpose-built Chrome devices that enable students to thrive both at home and in the classroom."

The PX14EXT and NL72 awards were in the category of Primary Education, while the NL72TW was in Secondary Education.

According to Tech & Learning, the Awards of Excellence Back to School award celebrates products that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning. From security solutions to LMSs to hardware and software, this reward recognizes both new and legacy technology that support effective teaching and learning practices in the new school year.

Overall, the Awards of Excellence are an award program recognizing innovation in the edtech industry. Specifically, Tech & Learning magazine's Awards of Excellence program for Back to School is a way to celebrate the most impressive products and solutions that support the work of teachers, students, and parents as they prepare for the new 2022-23 school year.

CTL's award-winning products include:

CTL Chromebook NL72

With rugged reliability and a safe and secure connection, students and teachers get more done in less time with the CTL Chromebook NL72.

The NL72's Intel® Jasper Lake processor makes multi-tasking a breeze. Work in multiple tabs, stream media, and surf the web - all without sacrificing performance. Reduced loading times enable users to power on more efficiently during work and play.

With continued increase in remote learning, it is crucial to have a reliable and secure internet connection to work efficiently. Wi-Fi 6 makes sure each connected device maintains a quality, secure connection, while using less battery.

The new and improved rotating camera allows users to take advantage of 360 degree views, providing students and educators with a wide range of options for photo and video media.

CTL Chromebook NL72TW

Get smooth multitasking and amazing responsiveness at all times with a robust Intel® Quad-Core N5100 CPU running at 2.8GHz combined with 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage.

The NL72TW provides maximum durability because it is designed for spills and drops with reinforced USB ports, a drop-resistant construction, a spill-proof keyboard, and gorilla glass for enhanced screen protection.

Plug in any device you want via two high-speed USB 3.0 Gen 1 ports and enjoy charging through two power delivery enabled USB-C ports. Take advantage of the safest networking features with Wi-Fi 6 support.

With a rotating 360° design, the NL72TW converts between laptop, stand-up display, and tablet form factors..

CTL Chromebook PX14EXT

Students stay connected in more ways than one with a front-facing HD camera, digital mic, multiple DP/PD USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6. Long battery life and Google H1 HW Security ensures the device is protected while connected.

The Intel® Jasper Lake CPU is perfect for the education market, delivering up to 35% better overall application performance compared to Gemini Lake Refresh processors.

Measuring in at 12.9 x 9.0 x .74 in, the PX14EXT is built for portability while not sacrificing quality. The touchscreen display features Intel® 14" HD graphics for image clarity during class, streaming media, and more.

The PX14EXT is ready to power on your individual and collaborative projects with the simplicity of a Google account sign-in. With durable hardware and June 2029 AUE, users have plenty of time before needing to replace their device.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

