Three Cullan & Cullan Attorneys Included In Missouri Super Lawyers List For 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullan & Cullan is proud to announce the inclusion of three of their attorneys, Dr. Gene Cullan, Dr. Sam Cullan, and Ryan Terril, in the 2019 Super Lawyers list. Each selected attorney was recognized for his work with plaintiffs in Personal Injury law, for both general practice and medical malpractice. And, this isn't their first time receiving recognition from Super Lawyers. Dr. Gene Cullan was listed from 2010-2011 and 2014-2019, Dr. Sam Cullan was included from 2006-2012 and 2014-2019, and Attorney Ryan Terril was listed from 2009-2019.

Only 5% of practicing attorneys are named to the Super Lawyers lists each year, and those who are must pass a thorough evaluation process.

Super Lawyers is a well-respected legal rating service responsible for creating annual lists of the most qualified attorneys in each geographic location and practice area. Attorneys are nominated for consideration by either their peers, colleagues, or third parties, and are evaluated for inclusion based on several factors. Those factors include education, pro bono work, settlement and verdict results, special licenses, experience, bar activity, position within the firm, and so on. Once each candidate is assessed by his or her peers, Super Lawyers generates the list of those most qualified for inclusion.

Cullan & Cullan is proud of this prestigious achievement and congratulates the three attorneys named to this year's list. The firm itself has four lawyers who are doctors – and using their combined medical and legal knowledge, has helped hundreds of families whose lives were forever impacted by injury. The attorneys at Cullan & Cullan handle a wide variety of personal injury cases, including catastrophic injuries, birth injuries, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, wrongful death, and truck accident injuries. To learn more about the firm, visit doctorspracticinglaw.com.

SOURCE Cullan & Cullan

Related Links

https://www.doctorspracticinglaw.com

