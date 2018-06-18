Three Cybersecurity Professionals to Lead BraveIT Session on Post-Breach Recovery

Suzanne Magee is co-founder and Chief Evangelist Officer of Bandura Systems, which pioneered the Threat Intelligence Gateway, in part with the U.S. Department of Defense. Magee has received numerous honors, including a Women Entrepreneur Award 2009; National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Public Policy Advocate of the Year Award; Distinguished Woman Business Owner, and others.

Jennifer Rathburn is a partner with the law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP. She counsels clients on data protection programs, data incident management, breach response and recovery, data monetization, and other privacy and security issues. She is one of the founders of the Midwest Cyber Security Alliance and has a deep understanding of the complex risk, operational, and legal issues that companies must address to maintain the confidentiality of, access to, and integrity of their data.

A New York-based managing director in Burson Cohn & Wolfe's Public Affairs & Crisis practice, Michael Estevez advises clients on crisis and litigation communications, issues management and cybersecurity. His experience includes engagements on behalf of corporations, a U.S. defense contractor, an Ivy League university and an assortment of government entities. He has advised organizations on all matters related to cybersecurity crisis communications, including media relations, employee communications, customer and stakeholder engagement and public affairs.

In addition to the session on post-breach recovery, BraveIT will offer a diverse, fast-moving array of other workshops, panels, interviews, and peer-to-peer sessions, covering business continuity and disaster recovery, artificial intelligence, cloud applications across verticals, the implications of edge deployments on data center design and operation, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Additional details and registration information are available through the event website.

About TierPoint

With a unique combination of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) specializes in meeting enterprises where they are on their journey to IT transformation. TierPoint has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with approximately 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security and other managed IT services.

Contact: Colin Maynard, 314-626-7079, Colin.Maynard@tierpoint.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-cybersecurity-professionals-to-lead-braveit-session-on-post-breach-recovery-300668058.html

SOURCE TierPoint

Related Links

http://tierpoint.com

