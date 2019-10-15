Three Day Course: Introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation - London, United Kingdom - November 11-13, 2019
This seminar provides a detailed introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It will explain the new legislation and which products are covered, the involvement of Notified Bodies and how to choose one and will outline a manufacturer's responsibilities. It will also cover the documentation necessary to apply for the CE mark.
Who Should Attend:
Past delegates include personnel from regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance and technical support. This event will be of particular interest to all personnel who are new to the medical device industry, all those who intend to place a medical device on the market and anyone who requires an overview of the medical device sector.
Agenda:
Programme day one
What is a medical device?
- Definition
- Examples
Discussion session
Europe and the MDR - overview of the regulations applicable for bringing a medical device to market
Discussion session
Economic operators and other parties
- Who are they?
- How do they interrelate?
- What are their responsibilities?
Classification of devices
- What are the classes and how do we classify devices?
Discussion session
Conformity assessment procedures
- The routes to CE marking
- What is required for each class of device?
Workshop 1: Classification
Discussion session
Programme day two
Manufacturers' responsibilities
- Technical file and design dossier requirements
Quality systems
- EN ISO 13485: 2012 and 2016
- The requirements for a quality system
Discussion session
Labelling of devices
- Use of language and symbols
- Instructions for use
Discussion session
Workshop 2: Labelling
Discussion session
Clinical evaluations
- European regulatory environment
- When are clinical investigations necessary?
- What is required by the Competent Authority, Ethics Committee and Notified Body?
Discussion session
Workshop 3: CE marking 16.45 u Discussion session
Programme day three
Medical device vigilance
- Adverse event reporting
- Reporting requirements
- Post-market surveillance (PMS)
Workshop 4: Vigilance
Discussion session
Drug/device combinations
- Drug or device?
- Examples of classification
Discussion session
Devices incorporating material of animal origin
- Animal-derived materials legislation
- Directive 2003/32/EC
Discussion session
The revision to the regulations for medical devices
Question and answer session
