Three Day Online Conference on Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Conference 2021 (June 28-30, 2021)

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2021" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2021 now in its 14th year brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and global health.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, this will be a Hybrid Conference with an On-site Component + Virtual Access.

Key Topics Covered:

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Digital Microfluidics, Droplet Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics & Lab-on-a-Chip

Rare Cell Capture & Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics

Speakers

Paul Yager

Professor, Department of Bioengineering, University of Washington

Nicole Pamme

Professor in Analytical Chemistry, The University of Hull

Steve Soper

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology

Noah Malmstadt

Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chem. Eng. & Mat. Sci., University of Southern California

Andrew J deMello

Professor of Biochemical Engineering & Institute Chair, ETH Zurich

Lorena Dieguez

Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory

Nancy Allbritton

Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle

Dino Di Carlo

Professor and Vice-Chair of Bioengineering, University of California-Los Angeles

Valerie Taly

CNRS Research Director, Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, University Paris Descartes

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dv7sz

