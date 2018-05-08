Three Day Point-of-Care Diagnostics & Global Health Conference: San Diego, CA, United States, October 1st-3rd, 2018

This annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health fields and bring in the Emerging Viral Diseases field providing the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval. Experts in these fields will share their views on point-of-care in the clinical setting. The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Also, we frame the role of POC testing in the expanding Global Health field and highlight opportunities existing in many parts of the world.

This conference covers POC Detection, POC Diagnostics and POC-based Treatment Options as part of the Comprehensive Coverage of this Expanding Field. The POC testing field is expanding focused not only on infectious disease diagnostics (which represents approximately 80% of the marketplace) but also with cancer and cardiovascular disease focus. We address each of these segments in this conference.

Agenda:



Emerging Technologies and Emerging Companies Showcase

Global Health and Emerging Viral Diseases such as Ebola and Zika

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Innovations in Technology Development

POC Diagnostics for Global Health: A Worldwide Perspective

Low-Cost POC Devices for Deployment Worldwide



POC Diagnostics in Resource-Limited Settings

POC Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing

Barbara Smith , Assistant Professor, Arizona State

