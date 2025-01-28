Unprecedented Year-Long Bespoke Experience Marks a First in the Dating Industry

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's be honest, finding true and enduring love can be elusive. Who better to help create the ultimate enduring bond than Three Day Rule, a global leader in matchmaking and relationship wellness services for high-intent singles? Today, the company which has made over 21,000 client matches and has an over 84% client satisfaction rate announced the launch of an unprecedented $1 Million Matchmaking Experience , offering a breadth and intensity of services unparalleled in the dating industry.

Three Day Rule Launches "$1 Million Matchmaking Experience," An Exclusive Suite Of Services To Help Three Eligible Singles Focus On Finding The One

Focused on those who are highly committed to their love life, the $1 Million Matchmaking Experience is a new, service-intensive tier available to only three clients globally, providing a one-year, white-glove matchmaking experience designed to serve as "the ultimate dating concierge" – working closely with three clients to help them find their ideal mates and to teach them dating and relationship wellness skills essential for long-term relationship success!

While many services coach their paying clients to become date-ready, increasing the potential for positive outcomes by appx. 20-30%, Three Day Rule stands alone with this package as the only matchmaking company ever to fully prep both people with the same level of service to be the best version of themselves and ensure a much higher chance for success. Once a client has found their ideal match, their relationship wellness expert continues to strengthen both people's communication and behavioral skills to ensure a healthy, happy relationship over the long haul.

"We're offering an unparalleled level of personalized service with an attention to detail that has never been seen in the dating industry," said Adam Cohen-Aslatei, CEO of Three Day Rule. "While we remain committed to making matchmaking accessible to everyone, this exclusive package is for those looking for the ultimate dating and life transformational experience, with no expense spared, providing matchmaking services not only to the paying client, but to all of his or her potential dates."

For fifteen years, Three Day Rule has made professional matchmaking easy and accessible to singles of all backgrounds and income levels, with the opportunity to be part of a free national dating network of the highest intent singles. With other custom services, Three Day Rule's $1 Million Matchmaking Experience begins with a dedicated team of three experts who are 100% dedicated to each client for a full year to guide them and their dates through every step of their romantic journey.

The Matchmaker will work on:

Monthly In-Person Matchmaker Meetings : Face-to-face meetings with Matchmakers anywhere in the U.S. to refine the client's dating strategy and ensure the best matches.

: Face-to-face meetings with Matchmakers anywhere in the U.S. to refine the client's dating strategy and ensure the best matches. Increased Match Potential : Both the client and potential match receive the same level of preparation services. This will substantially increase the potential for positive outcomes and is unique to Three Day Rule.

: Both the client and potential match receive the same level of preparation services. This will substantially increase the potential for positive outcomes and is unique to Three Day Rule. Unlimited Matches : All compatible date candidates are referred to each client, with an expectation of 2-3 unique dates per month.

: All compatible date candidates are referred to each client, with an expectation of 2-3 unique dates per month. Concierge-Level Date Planning : Bespoke, dedicated concierge services to help ideate, plan, and execute memorable, customized dates with every detail in mind.

The Personal Recruiter will work on:

Candidate Identification : Based on each client's needs and preferences, all necessary traveling of team members to appropriate settings (e.g., art and cultural shows, elite sports competitions, high-level charity events) to find promising date candidates.

: Based on each client's needs and preferences, all necessary traveling of team members to appropriate settings (e.g., art and cultural shows, elite sports competitions, high-level charity events) to find promising date candidates. Candidate Vetting : Extensive background, social media, and credit checks (as preferred) to ensure compatibility and peace of mind.

The Dating Coach will work on:

Coaching Support : Nurturing self-exploration and reflection for both client and matches, so that both can reveal their best self, fully give and receive love, and continuously move in the direction of a happy and healthy relationship as mutually desired

: Nurturing self-exploration and reflection for both client and matches, so that both can reveal their best self, fully give and receive love, and continuously move in the direction of a happy and healthy relationship as mutually desired Date Prep Services : Included hair, make-up, style consulting, etiquette, and more to help clients and dates to be the best version of themselves.

Additional services the client will receive:

Custom-Designed Engagement Ring : Should the client propose within the service period or 6 months following service completion, a custom-designed ring of up to three carats is included as part of this package.

: Should the client propose within the service period or 6 months following service completion, a custom-designed ring of up to three carats is included as part of this package. Post-Match Support : A full year of couple's wellness coaching after a client begins a relationship with a successful first date to strengthen the communication and behavioral skills for both people to ensure a healthy, happy relationship over the long haul.

: A full year of couple's wellness coaching after a client begins a relationship with a successful first date to strengthen the communication and behavioral skills for both people to ensure a healthy, happy relationship over the long haul. Gift Matchmaking : A friend or relative of the client can receive free Three Day Rule Matchmaking services.

: A friend or relative of the client can receive free Three Day Rule Matchmaking services. Satisfaction Guaranteed : After the initial year service period, the package success fee will be waived if the client has not established a long-term satisfying relationship

To learn more about Three Day Rule and the new $1 Million Matchmaking Experience, visit threedayrule.com , email us at theone@threedayrule.com , or call us at 508-216-0134. Three Day Rule currently operates in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County (CA), New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC, and is accepting clients in the U.S. and globally for this initiative.

About Three Day Rule

Three Day Rule is a personalized and modern matchmaking service for high-intent singles seeking meaningful connections. Its unique "Three Day Rule" approach to successful dating guides singles through an intentional dating journey before, during, and after a date. With a team of experienced matchmakers and a proven track record, the company offers relationship wellness and long-term compatibility, helping clients build authentic, lasting connections.

Since launching in 2010, Three Day Rule has been on a mission to show high-intent singles that matchmaking can be modern, affordable, and accessible. Over a dozen years the company has grown to employ more than 50 professionals: helping clients tired of swiping and blind dates, finding hand-selected matches, and guiding clients and potential partners through the dating process and through the early stages of a relationship to build a strong, healthy foundation. Along with paid membership, Three Day Rule cultivates a database with more than 250,000 relationship-ready singles, which is free for anyone to join.

At Three Day Rule, dating is more than just meeting someone – it's about building a connection that lasts. Let us help you take the right steps toward finding a healthy relationship. Visit the website at threedayrule.com .

Media Contacts:

Erika Kaplan

Head of PR & Media

[email protected]

516-695-4144

SOURCE Three Day Rule