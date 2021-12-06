Three Day Virtual Computer System Validation (CSV) Training Course: Principles, Methods, and Best Practices - December 13-15, 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "Computer System Validation (CSV) Training" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course is designed to completely immerse you in the principles, methods, and best practices of Computer System Validation (CSV).

You will learn about the regulations that impact your systems and gain hands-on practice writing validation documents. You will leave ready to lead efficient, effective, inspection-ready validation projects, whether you choose to follow a traditional waterfall or agile methodology.



Boot camp is tough and challenging. It is a three-day complete immersion in the validation process, including industry best practices and more recent advances in technology. Participants will complete hands-on validation activities through instruction, exercises, and case scenarios.



Learning Objectives



Understanding of how to comply with key FDA and international CSV regulations and guidance, such as 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11

The purpose of each validation deliverable and hands-on practice creating each deliverable, including the Validation Plan, Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Validation Tests (IQ, OQ, PQ), Trace Matrix, Test Summary, and Validation Report

Comprehension of risk-based validation techniques and how to leverage these techniques to create efficient yet compliant validation approaches

Appropriate validation strategies for many types of applications, including Cloud/SaaS, COTS, spreadsheets, and custom developed systems

Awareness of best-practices and inspector expectations for computer system validation and software quality assurance (SQA) programs

Key Topics Covered:



AGENDA - Day 1



Module 1: Computer System Validation (CSV) Regulations 12:30 PM EDT FDA Regulations and Guidance



Other Regulations and Guidance (EMA, ICH, EU, MHRA, PIC/S)



Exercise: Exploring the Regulations using the fda.gov website



Module 2:Computer System Validation Method and Models 1:30 PM EDT Validation, verification, and qualification



Common SDLCs



GAMP 5 "V" Model



COTS, Cloud, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS



Spreadsheet Validation

Break 02:45 PM EDT 15 mins



Module 3:21 CFR Part 11 - 03:00 PM EDT 21 CFR Part 11 Guidance



Electronic records/signatures requirements



Exercise: FDA Guidance for ER/ES



Data Integrity and Governance - 04:00 PM EDT Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

AGENDA - Day 2



Module 4:Validation Planning - 12:30 PM EDT Validation Strategy Document



Validation Strategy Components



Rationale for Validation Testing



GAMP 5 System Categorization



Module 5:Risk-Based Validation - 02:15 PM EDT Risk assessment



Risk mitigation



Exercise: Validation Plan writing

Break - 03:00 PM EDT



Module 6:Requirements - 03:15 PM EDT Requirements development



User Requirements Specification (URS)



Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)



Exercise: Requirements Interviews and URS/FRS writing



Module 7:System Design and Development - 03:40 PM EDT System Design Configuration (SDS)



Configuration Management Specification (CMS)



Module 8:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols and Execution - 04:00 PM EDT Validation testing process



IQ purpose and contents



OQ purpose and contents



PQ purpose and contents



Module 9:Validation Testing Plan Principles of validation testing



Testing techniques



Testing Plan purpose and contents



Exercise: Testing Plan writing



Module 10:IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols Protocol structure and contents



Objective evidence



Test writing best practices



Test structure best practices



Exercise: IQ/OQ/PQ writing



Module 11:Test Execution Test execution best practices



Validation failure documentation



Exercise: Validation test execution

Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

AGENDA - Day 3



Module 12:Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) 12:30 PM EDT Trace Matrix purpose and contents



Exercise: Trace Matrix writing



Module 13:Test and Validation Reports - 12:45 PM EDT Test Summary purpose and contents



Validation Report purpose and contents



Exercise: Validation Summary Report writing



Module 14:Change Management 01:00 PM EDT Maintaining validation status



Change control processes



Security and Access



Audit Trail Review



Incidence Reporting



Periodic System Review







Module 15:System Retirement 02:00 PM EDT Record retention



Retirement challenges

Break at 02:30 PM EDT 15 mins



Module 16:FDA Warnings Letters 02:45 PM EDT Current Trends in Compliance and Enforcement



Case Study: FDA enforcement



Exercise: Be the Consultant



Module 17:Q/A Session & CSV Exam 04:00 PM EDT Activity: Exam Preparation



Final Exam



Q/A Session with the Course Instructor

Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

