Three Day Virtual Pharmaceutical Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Writing, Training and Compliance Course, July 25-26, 2022: Research and Markets

In this course you will learn the keys to writing effective SOPs, the vital connection between the documentation and training spheres, and how to maximize this connection to improve the quality of both SOPs and training.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the basis for a large part of the day-to-day training that most pharmaceutical employees are required to perform.

Still, it is not widely understood the extent of the commitments we make when we write an SOP or how the writing of the SOP can have a positive or negative impact on training or job performance. For example, there is an expectation that procedures describe the most critical processes for product manufacturing and will be followed consistently, with few if any deviations.



To accomplish these goals, we will review regulatory agency expectations when an SOP is written, provide suggestions for uncovering the process in its entirety and describe it clearly and concisely, indicate how to break portions of the process(es) into logical chunks, and show how the SOP and the training program can work together harmoniously.



Understanding how the average employee is swamped with more work than they can manage, we will also provide tips for shortening this process and take advantage of tools that probably already exist in the systems that you use on a day-to-day basis. We will provide valuable insights and examples that reflect the extensive experience of the instructor in the documentation and training fields., and which can assist you in writing and implementing SOPs with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.



Learning Objectives:

To improve the writing of SOPs for more effective training and reduction of errors.

To understand the regulatory implications of what is written in an SOP

To learn the parameters of an effective SOP

To distinguish a well-written SOP from a poorly written one

To define processes better by effective interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author

To integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

To explore the connection between SOPs and job performance, and measure retention of SOP content at the training stage

Areas Covered:

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure



What commitments you make when you put your process in writing



Keeping training in mind while writing procedures



Consequences of noncompliance

Define the parameters of an effective SOP

How your foundation keeps subsequent steps from going awry

Why poorly written procedures have a negative impact on production

What identifies a poorly written procedure

Compliance risks with ambiguity or excessive detail

Interact with the SOP process owner/author to improve the writing of procedures

Integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

Relationship between SOPs and employees' training curricula

Why the training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process

Retention of the content at the training stage

The implications of good training for successful SOP execution

Perform an ongoing assessment of knowledge retention of SOPs for continuous improvement

Review of learning objectives

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)



09.00 AM - 10.00 AM

Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope.

Interview attendees re their specific responsibilities and needs

Agreement on focus

10.00 AM - 11.00 AM

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

What commitments you make when you put your process in writing

Consequences of noncompliance

Review or knowledge check

11.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Parameters of an effective SOP (scope, length, conciseness, responsibilities)

Distinguishing good SOPs from poor SOPs

Practice exercise

12.00 PM - 01.00 PM: Lunch



01.00 PM - 02.00 PM

Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure

Brief process excellence exercise using areas of expertise in room

02.00 PM - 03.00 PM

Pulling out the process from process owners and subject matter experts

Simulation of interview with stakeholders

Revision of procedures - avoiding pitfalls

Brief exercise to revise a process

03.00 PM - 04.00 PM

Keeping training in mind while writing procedures

Simulation of a discussion between training and documentation

Attendee practice

04.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Knowledge check for day

Day 02 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)



09.00 AM - 10.00 AM

Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope.

Review of Day 1 topics, feedback and conclusions

10.00 AM - 11.00 AM

Relationship between SOPs and training curricula

Basics of training curricula

Structuring courses and modules

Demo of creating a curriculum with existing SOPs

11.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Exercise in creating training curricula with existing SOPs - breakout groups and flip charts

Group review

12.00 PM - 01.00 PM: Lunch



01.00 PM - 02.00 PM

Curriculum completion and qualification to perform tasks

Special circumstances of systems training roles and curricula

Demo and practice of evaluating qualification

02.00 PM - 03.00 PM

Measurement of SOP and training effectiveness (e.g. knowledge assessment questions)

Tools in Learning Management Systems (LMSs)

How you as an SOP writer can access these tools

Exercise in evaluating training data

03.00 PM - 04.00 PM

Course review

Questions and feedback

04.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Knowledge assessment

