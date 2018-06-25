Three Days in Three Ways

HELENA, Mont., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Long vacations are great but not always feasible. For travelers seeking big adventures without a big time commitment, Montana has endless possibilities waiting. Between the mountains, rivers and plains, Montana's warm season is the perfect time to plan a long weekend trip. Whether you're a couple, a family or a group of friends, you'll make lasting memories together with a three-day getaway to Big Sky Country.

Couples Getaway

72 hours of adventure for everyone is waiting in Montana.

For a relaxed, romantic weekend, spend the time lakeside at Flathead Lake. This pristine lake is the largest body of fresh water west of the Great Lakes and the charming towns surrounding it offer unique atmospheres centered on its beauty. To explore your surroundings, rent a boat, kayak or canoe and venture out to Wild Horse Island State Park . The island is perfect for a cozy picnic and exploring. Off the island, take the two-hour drive around Flathead Lake, stopping at cherry orchards or finding other Made in Montana products in local shops. A sunset cruise will be a romantic memory you'll never forget, as the fiery colors of the sky dip into dark shadow around you and the sun sinks out of sight across the lake. When you're ready to call it a day, you'll find accommodations around Flathead Lake ranging from one-of-a-kind resorts to cozy beach bed and breakfasts. Try different accommodations around the lake for a change of atmosphere without traveling far.

Family Fun

Family fun is everywhere in Billings. Big Horn Resort offers family-friendly lodging and The Reef Indoor Water Park--- the largest indoor water park in Montana. Learn about local wildlife and exotic animals at ZooMontana, where you can see tigers, lynx and grizzly bears, oh my! Take the family for a hike to experience rock paintings dating back as far as 2,000 years ago in the nearby Pictograph Cave State Park, then cool down with a swim at Lake Elmo State Park. History is also an adventure here when you visit top museums like the Western Heritage Center, or take a short drive to the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Bike the Rimrock Trail and watch the sunset over Montana's largest city to create a memorable family experience. The fun is on tap with an evening walk in the state's largest walkable brewery district, where you'll find family-friendly dining and locally crafted brews.

Friends' Escape

Take a long weekend and go hiking in the stunning Sluice Boxes State Park. It's the perfect opportunity to escape from it all among the soaring cliffs of the Belt Creek Canyon. After your outdoor adventure, you'll find fun and excitement in the nearby city of Great Falls with local breweries, dining and shops. Take a stroll through the Great Falls Farmers Market and enjoy the vibrant Montana-grown produce, music, and locally made wares for purchase. You can toast your getaway at the newly opened Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge with unique cocktails made with local spirits. Find history and culture with a visit to the nearby Blackfeet Reservation, home to Montana's largest Native American tribe, the Blackfeet Nation. Just east of Glacier National Park, this beautiful community invites visitors to experience their culture by visiting the Blackfeet Heritage Center and Art Gallery or the Museum of the Plains Indian. Take a Native guided tour on horseback, or float the pristine waters of the calm St. Mary River. Watch for wildlife and take time to ask your guide questions about the cultural significance of the landscape around you.

If you can find 72 hours to get away, you can find unlimited adventure in Montana. Trip ideas for family fun, road trip adventures and more are available to help you discover your #MontanaMoment. Find more resources to plan your trip, including places to go, things to do, and places to stay.

