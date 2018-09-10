Three DC Attorneys at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Named Top Lawyers by Washingtonian Magazine

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Trial Attorneys Ira Sherman, Joseph Cammarata, and Allan M. Siegel have been selected to the 2018 "Top Lawyers" list by Washingtonian magazine. All three attorneys are Partners at the law firm of Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C., a personal injury and civil trial practice that has secured over half a billion dollars in compensation for clients throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Sherman, Cammarata, and Siegel were each recognized as "Top Lawyers" in Personal Injury law.

Washingtonian's "Top Lawyers" is a trusted attorney rating directory that recognizes local area attorneys who have demonstrated the highest standards of their profession, and who have cultivated the true respect and esteem of their colleagues. Earning a spot on the list is a significant accomplishment in the District, which has the highest concentration of people with law degrees in the nation.

Washingtonian's selection process consists of surveys from top-rated legal peers, independent research and reporting, and evaluations of notable successes of the local bar. The magazine provides a reliable resource which local residents can trust when looking for proven legal representation to assist them in their own cases.

A brief look at achievements earned by CSCS Partners shows why they are continually named "Top Lawyers" by Washingtonian magazine:

Attorney Ira Sherman, the firm's Senior / Managing Partner, has been a conduit to ensuring equal justice for clients across the DC region since he first joined what became CSCS in 1980. Since that time, he has helped the firm establish a reputation as compassionate advocates equipped with the experience and firepower to help victims and families prevail in cases involving brain injuries, truck and motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and more. He most recently played a crucial role in helping secure a high profile $14.25 million class action settlement on behalf of women who were secretly recorded in a religious bath. Mr. Sherman is a former President of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC, and serves on the Brain Injury Association of America's Board of Directors.

Partner Joseph Cammarata is known for his tenacious representation of clients in challenging and high-profile civil cases. A dual Board-Certified Civil Trial Attorney, Mr. Cammarata concentrates his practice on safeguarding the rights of seriously injured victims, families, and victims of civil rights abuses. Among his many notable cases and successful results, Mr. Cammarata is known for his work in high profile cases against Bill Cosby and former President Bill Clinton, a case in which he secured a unanimous and precedent-setting ruling in from the U.S. Supreme Court. His commitment to justice continues to drive his success when fighting against powerful defendants and corporations, and in the course of his leadership roles with legal organizations such as the Brain Injury Association of Washington, DC and the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC.

Partner Allan M Siegel has been named to Washingtonian's "Top Lawyers" every year the magazine has done the survey since 2004, and has been included in the Washington, DC Super Lawyers list for eight consecutive years since 2011. He has also been named to the DC Super Lawyers' "Top 100" list in 2018. He is a former President of the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC, and is one of only three percent of all attorneys practicing in the United States to be Board Certified in civil trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Mr. Siegel has handled over a thousand cases throughout the DC region, over a 24 year career, and has secured million and multi-million dollar recoveries on behalf of clients. Mr. Siegel was most recently involved in the class action lawsuit against Georgetown Rabbi Bernard Freundel and several religious organizations, that resulted in a $14.25 million class action settlement.

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a Washington, DC law firm backed years of success and peer recognition. For over 45 years, the firm has fought to protect the rights of the injured and the wronged, and has recovered over $500 million in compensation for clients in a range of civil cases involving personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, commercial truck accidents, bicycle accidents, and brain injuries, among many other types of accidents and injuries. More information about the firm and its award-winning legal team can be found at: www.chaikinandsherman.com.

