New 5W AI Visibility Index scores 104 debt relief, lending, and credit brands across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — and finds the recommendations are already consolidating.

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When an American carrying part of the nation's $18.8 trillion in household debt asks an AI engine which company to call, the answer is no longer up for grabs. It's already been decided — and a handful of brands own it.

That's the headline finding of the inaugural 5W AI Visibility Index, released today by 5W, the AI Communications Firm. The study logged and scored 1,235 AI responses to 247 distinct prompts across the five major engines — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — measuring how 104 debt relief, debt consolidation, merchant cash advance, small business lending, and credit repair brands actually surface inside AI-mediated buyer research.

The results are stark. In debt relief and settlement, three brands — National Debt Relief, Freedom Debt Relief, and Accredited Debt Relief — account for an estimated 68% of measured Citation Share. SoFi topped the composite leaderboard with a Citation Share of 94, followed by National Debt Relief at 92 and Freedom Debt Relief at 89.

Citation Share — 5W's core metric — is the weighted percentage of category-relevant AI answers in which a brand appears as a named recommendation, link, or quoted reference. It is, in 5W's framing, the new market share.

"The buyer's first conversation about debt is no longer with a salesperson, a search engine, or a journalist — it's with an AI engine," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "If your brand isn't in that answer, you're not in the market. And in debt relief, the answer is already locked. Three names own it. Everyone else is invisible."

The Index surfaced a second finding 5W calls more important than the leaderboard itself: the AI engines aren't reading brands — they're reading aggregators. Across all five engines, the same eight editorial publications — led by NerdWallet, Bankrate, and CNBC Select — appear most often as the underlying sources the models cite or paraphrase. Inclusion in those aggregator lists was the single strongest correlate of Citation Share measured in the study.

"Affiliate sites are the new SEO," Torossian said. "Brands no longer compete with each other for AI visibility. They compete for inclusion in the lists NerdWallet and Bankrate publish. When a brand moves up or down a ranking on one of those properties, downstream AI citation moves with it. That's not a marketing variable anymore — it's a revenue variable."

Other directional findings from the May 2026 edition:

Trust signals beat ad budgets. BBB accreditation, Trustpilot profiles, and industry memberships (ACDR, IAPDA, NFCC) correlated more strongly with Citation Share than estimated marketing spend. Several brands with limited paid media outscored far bigger spenders.

BBB accreditation, Trustpilot profiles, and industry memberships (ACDR, IAPDA, NFCC) correlated more strongly with Citation Share than estimated marketing spend. Several brands with limited paid media outscored far bigger spenders. Regulators are in the room. CFPB, FTC, and state Attorney General references appeared in roughly 58% of debt relief responses , usually as cautionary framing.

CFPB, FTC, and state Attorney General references appeared in roughly , usually as cautionary framing. Merchant cash advance is wide open. No MCA brand exceeded a Citation Share of 86. The category's default-answer set has not yet consolidated — a closing window for new entrants.

The study was measured over a 25-day window (April 14 – May 9, 2026). 5W characterizes the Index as a directional benchmark, not an audit — Citation Share measures appearance in AI answers, not originations or revenue.

The full 26-page Index — including the complete Top 25, all five sub-category leaderboards, sample prompt reports, and the aggregator influence analysis — is available at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/debt, with the executive brief available for direct download. The next edition publishes in Q3 2026. The full AI Visibility Index program covers additional categories.

Brands seeking their own measurement can request a brand-specific AI visibility audit or a custom industry benchmark.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations