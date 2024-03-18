Three Democratic Presidential Candidates Endorse American Samoa Winner Jason Palmer On Same Day He Releases Comprehensive Immigration Plan

Former Rivals Cite Palmer's Gaza, Immigration, and Economic Policies

PHOENIX, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer, the surprise winner of the American Samoa caucus, today announced a comprehensive plan to solve America's immigration crisis and simultaneously received the endorsement of three other candidates in advance of Tuesday's Presidential primary in Arizona.

Gabriel Cornejo of Nevada, Frankie Lozada of New York, and Stephen Lyons of Maryland endorsed Palmer's candidacy for President of the United States, stating the clear and compelling need for a candidate who best reflects the needs of America's working class and the voice of America's youth.

Palmer announces comprehensive plan to solve America's immigration crisis and receives endorsements from former rivals. Post this

Gabriel Cornejo stated, "Jason Palmer has been advocating for a ceasefire since November. He's been pushing to withhold all military aid to Israel until a ceasefire is declared. He's clearly stated that he wouldn't have vetoed the recent U.N. resolutions calling for a ceasefire. Netanyahu does not believe in a two-state solution, and we are complicit in the killing of 30,000 Palestinians and the displacement of 2 million more. I believe Jason Palmer is the best leader for this issue and these times."

Frankie Lozada agreed, "Jason Palmer has been a true ally in advocating for peace in Gaza since the beginning of this campaign. We share the same focus and passion for empowering marginalized groups whose needs are often overlooked, and their voices ignored. Although his win in American Samoa shocked the whole country, it didn't surprise me that the people of American Samoa would be the ones to break the status quo. American Territories have witnessed firsthand the impacts and hardships of colonialism and occupation. They, just like many, are tired of being ignored and used. That's why they chose Jason Palmer, because he's been an advocate for Puerto Rican Americans, Hispanic Americans, Black Americans, and Indigenous Americans. I also have a greater sense of faith in Palmer's approach to our failed immigration system. He understands the need for reestablishing our reputation by representing the true values of Americans. His immigration plan builds a new level of trust, diplomacy, innovation, and inclusivity that will create a humane system that will increase the quality of life of all who pass through it."

Stephen Lyons also endorsed Palmer. "The biggest reason why I'm endorsing Palmer is that we need someone who is a proven business leader, bridge-builder, and entrepreneur—someone who is equally appealing to passionate young progressives as he is to former Republicans and independents who are looking for a new standard-bearer advocating for common sense policies."

Palmer, Cornejo, Lozada, and Lyons faced each other in a nationally-televised debate hosted by the Free & Equal Foundation. More than a million Americans watched the debate on Rumble, Pacifica, CSPAN, and YouTube.

Palmer's comprehensive immigration plan prioritizes a path to citizenship for Dreamers, ends parole for undocumented border crossers, and surges more than 1,000 new border judges to clear the asylum backlog. It proposes implementing a merit-based points system similar to successful programs in Canada and Australia, and promises to increase legal immigration by attracting the world's best and brightest while decreasing illegal border crossings by 50%.

Before today's announcement, Palmer's American Samoa win catapulted him to national prominence through interviews by more than thirty national news organizations, including CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, MSNBC, BBC World News, Associated Press, The New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, POLITICO, Reuters, Newsmax and NewsNation.

About Jason Palmer

Jason Palmer is a Democratic Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, turnaround leader, and impact investor with strong expertise in technology and education. Before his Presidential run, he served in executive and leadership positions at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners. Palmer earned his BA from University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School. His platform focuses on people-first conscious capitalism, modernizing our federal government, and reigniting the faith of young people and independents who have lost confidence in America's institutions. He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father. Learn more at https://palmerforpresident.us .

SOURCE Palmer for President