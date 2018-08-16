Three Dental Whale Companies Earn Spots on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing List

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Whale, a firm specializing in dental practice support services, experienced a landmark year, with three of its nine companies recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2018. Among the companies recognized were Conversion Whale, Tralongo and Dental Fix Rx, which ranked No. 328, No. 350 and No. 4652, respectively.

Recognition as an Inc. 5000 company shows impressive percentages of revenue growth over a three-year period. The prestigious list, which began in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., only includes brands that have proven themselves with increased growth, revenue and reputation within the industry. Receiving recognition on the acclaimed list is one of the most coveted honors to hold as a rising private business and business leader.

"Dental Whale was created to offer all dentists a comprehensive a-la-carte platform that allows them to pick and choose which services they need and reap the benefits of proven systems and years of experience to build up their dental practice," said David Lopez, co-founder of Dental Whale. "To be recognized for our growth is an undeniable honor but it's another huge milestone to have three of our companies on the list – that is unheard of."

Dental Whale has all outsourcing needs of a dentist in mind to enhance the patient experience and increase profitability while implementing streamlined processes with solution-driven results. Here are the wide range of services and customizable outsourcing solutions:

About Dental Whale



With offices in Atlanta, San Antonio and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Dental Whale is an innovative dental company carving a new category of group private practice ownership and management. Through its suite of subsidiary companies, Dental Whale helps dentists operate dental practices more efficiently by saving money on purchases, marketing to new patients, expanding through acquisitions, improving patient experience and increasing office efficiency. In 2017, Dental Whale and its more than 850 team members supported more than 17,000 dentists and helped serve more than 4 million patients. For more information on Dental Whale, call 855-339-3740 or visit.

CONTACT: Angelic Venegas, avenegas@fishmanpr.com, 1-847-945-1300 x230

SOURCE Dental Whale

Related Links

http://www.dentalwhale.com

